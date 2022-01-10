Dayo Kujore, the juju music maestro, who serenaded Nigerians with hits like ‘Superjet’ and ‘Soko Xtra’, has died.

The late musician who created the Soko brand of Juju Music was confirmed dead at the Lagos State University where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

He would have turned 64 on April 4, 2022.

Background

His emergence on the music scene in 1991, with the album, Super Jet, commanded attention. He launched his career at a time when veterans like Ebenezer Obey, King Sunny Ade, and Sir Shina Peters were already household names.

He was about 10 years old when he started playing the guitar.

He went to become a guitarist in his church and brought fame and wealth into his family. His dexterity on the guitar earned him the nickname nicknamed, Wonder Boy.

He attended the African Church Primary School and proceeded to African Church Secondary School for his post-elementary education.

From there, he attended Sabo Technical School, Ojuelegba, Lagos State, where he trained as an engineer. He had a role model in the late Prince Adekunle and was the lead guitar on the albums titled ‘Aditu Ede Adekunle Gbede’, ‘Eda Nreti Eleya’, ‘Nibo left Toluwasi’, ‘You Tell Me That You Love Me Baby’ and many more.

He also learnt how to maintain a music band and how to properly arrange music from him his role model at the time.

His first album titled ‘Ha! Jesu Mbe’ was released in 1977.

Others are ‘Elevation’, ‘Wisdom’, ‘Joy’, ‘Easy Life’, and the popular ‘Soko Xtra’.