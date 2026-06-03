Fuji musician Remi “Igwe” Aluko has revealed that he is battling glaucoma, a group of eye diseases that damages the optic nerve, often due to high fluid pressure in the eye.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) identifies glaucoma as the second leading cause of blindness globally.

Speaking during a recent interview on Oyinmomo TV, the singer, whose contemporaries include Taye Currency, Pasuma, Obesere, Adewale Ayuba, Shefiu Alao, Shanko Rasheed, and Tajudeen Istijabah, disclosed that glaucoma has robbed him of his eyesight.

Travails

The “Ajela” crooner, known for his streetwise lyrics, electric stage presence, and unmistakable voice, didn’t reveal the year his battle with the condition began, but confirmed that he had undergone eye surgery in the past.

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The 48-year-old said, “Anyone who says he doesn’t have any challenges at all is lying. This is the sickness I’m battling, and it’s called glaucoma. I’m a glaucoma patient, and I’m managing myself. Some people didn’t know I battled this kind of sickness. I’m not different from a blind person, but no one can understand my secret.

“I don’t let the sickness weigh me down. I can’t see now, but I thank God I can take care of myself like someone who has good sight. I must not surrender to the fact that I can no longer see.”

Challenges

Furthermore, the Lagos-born notes that challenges have helped him understand he has not yet reached his destination.

The singer, who began his career at 15 and made his debut in 1998 with the album “Celebration”, released under Oregun Records, has realised he still has hurdles to cross.

“Do I have to make myself depressed? I must make you happy because I owe you. I am who I am, not anyone else. I’m the one who knows how I feel.

“Baba Labule made the video about me regaining my sight because of the love he had for me. He didn’t want people to keep thinking I was blind”, said Aluko.

Appreciation

The “Goodnews” crooner also disclosed that his fans and loved ones stood by him throughout his battle with glaucoma.

He expressed gratitude to his fans and loved ones for their support and daily encouragement during the difficult period.

The artise who has performed on stage alongside singers such as Kwam 1, Saheed Osupa, Abass Obesere, and KS1 Malaika added, “I’ve mentioned that if you have good people around you, you’ll be happy. I’m grateful to my supporters and crew for standing by me like family. Even my wife didn’t leave. My wife, Noima, stood by me. Sometimes men are lucky with women.

“I had luck, not by my own perfection. I pray God continues to abide with the people around me. If they had left me, it would be a different story. I would probably be crying in my house. They don’t make me feel like someone who is sick.”