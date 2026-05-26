South African singer Tyla emerged as one of the biggest winners at the 2026 American Music Awards after clinching the Best Afrobeats Artist award ahead of Nigerian stars Burna Boy, Wizkid and Rema, as well as Ghanaian-American act MOLIY.
The 52nd edition of the American Music Awards was held on Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, with Queen Latifah serving as host.
The ceremony was broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+, with winners determined largely through fan voting.
Tyla also won the Social Song of the Year award for her hit track “Chanel”. The latest victories mark her second consecutive win in the Best Afrobeats Artist category, following her triumph at the 2025 edition.
|
The singer, widely recognised for merging amapiano, pop, R&B, and Afrobeats influences into what she describes as “popiano”, has continued to dominate international award platforms despite ongoing conversations around genre classification.
Widespread debate
Her latest win has again sparked debate among some music fans over whether her sound fits strictly within the Afrobeats category. However, others have described the recognition as another major milestone for African music on the global stage.
In previous interviews, Tyla has maintained that she represents African music broadly while proudly promoting her South African amapiano roots. She has also advocated for wider recognition of different African genres beyond the umbrella Afrobeats label.
The singer has enjoyed a remarkable rise in recent years, earning Grammy Awards for Best African Music Performance for “Water” in 2024 and “Push 2 Start” in 2026. Her self-titled debut album also received widespread international acclaim.
Other notable winners at the 2026 AMAs included K-pop acts and surprise results. BTS won Artist of the Year, while KATSEYE swept all three of its nominations, including New Artist of the Year. Despite leading with eight nominations, Taylor Swift failed to win any awards.
Other major winners included Sabrina Carpenter, who won Album of the Year for Man’s Best Friend, and HUNTR/X, whose song “Golden” earned Song of the Year. Tyla won Social Song of the Year and Best Afrobeats Artist, while Cardi B and Bruno Mars dominated the hip-hop and R&B categories.
In other genres, Morgan Wallen, Bad Bunny, and Shakira took top country and Latin honours. Indie artist Sombr also stood out with three wins in the rock and alternative categories.
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Bruno Mars
WINNER: BTS
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
Morgan Wallen
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year
Alex Warren
Ella Langley
WINNER: KATSEYE
Leon Thomas
Olivia Dean
Sombr
Album of the Year
Cardi B – AM I THE DRAMA?
Fuerza Regida – 111xpantia
Justin Bieber – SWAG
Lady Gaga – Mayhem
Morgan Wallen – I’m The Problem
Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving
Playboi Carti – MUSIC
WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend
Tate McRae – So Close to What
Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl
Song of the Year
Alex Warren – “Ordinary”
Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”
WINNER: HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”
Kehlani – “Folded”
Leon Thomas – “MUTT”
Morgan Wallen – “I’m The Problem”
Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
sombr – “back to friends”
Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”
Collaboration of the Year
BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman – “All the Way”
David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones And I – “Gone Gone Gone”
Morgan Wallen, Tate McRae – “What I Want”
WINNER: PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson – “Stateside”
Shaboozey, Jelly Roll – “Amen”
Social Song of the Year
Disco Lines, Tinashe – “No Broke Boys”
PinkPantheress – “Illegal”
Role Model – “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out”
WINNER: Tyla – “CHANEL”
Zara Larsson – “Lush Life”
Best Music Video
WINNER: KATSEYE – “Gnarly”
ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor – “Berghain”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”
Tyla – “CHANEL”
Best Soundtrack
F1 The Album
Hazbin Hotel: Season Two
WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters
Wicked: For Good
Charli xcx – Wuthering Heights
Tour of the Year
Beyoncé – “Cowboy Carter Tour”
Kendrick Lamar, SZA – “Grand National Tour”
Lady Gaga – “The Mayhem Ball”
Oasis – “Oasis Live ‘25 Tour”
WINNER: Shakira – “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour”
Breakout Tour (New)
WINNER: Benson Boone – “American Heart World Tour”
Kali Uchis – “The Sincerely, Tour”
The Marías – “Submarine Tour”
Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay? Tour”
Sleep Token – “Even in Arcadia Tour”
Breakthrough Album of the Year (New)
Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving
Sombr – I Barely Know Her
WINNER: Zara Larsson – Midnight Sun
Best Throwback Song (New)
4 Non Blondes – “What’s Up”
WINNER: Black Eyed Peas – “Rock That Body”
Goo Goo Dolls – “Iris”
Best Vocal Performance (New)
Alex Warren – “Ordinary”
WINNER: The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
RAYE – “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”
Sienna Spiro – “Die on this Hill”
Song of the Summer (New)
Alex Warren – “FEVER DREAM”
Bella Kay – “iloveitiloveitiloveit”
WINNER: BTS – “SWIM”
Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”
Harry Styles – “American Girls”
Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide”
PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson – “Stateside”
sombr – “Homewrecker”
Tame Impala, JENNIE – “Dracula”
Taylor Swift – “Elizabeth Taylor”
Pop Categories
Best Male Pop Artist
Alex Warren
Benson Boone
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
WINNER: Justin Bieber
Best Female Pop Artist
Lady Gaga
Olivia Dean
WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift
Breakthrough Pop Artist (New)
WINNER: KATSEYE
Sienna Spiro
Zara Larsson
Best Pop Song
Alex Warren – “Ordinary”
WINNER: HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”
Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”
Best Pop Album
Lady Gaga – Mayhem
Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving
WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend
Tate McRae – So Close to What
Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl
Country Categories
Best Male Country Artist
Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
WINNER: Morgan Wallen
Riley Green
Shaboozey
Best Female Country Artist
WINNER: Ella Langley
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo or Group
Brooks & Dunn
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Treaty Oak Revival
WINNER: Zac Brown Band
Breakthrough Country Artist (New)
WINNER: Sam Barber
Tucker Wetmore
Zach Top
Best Country Song
BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman – “All the Way”
WINNER: Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”
Morgan Wallen – “Just in Case”
Russell Dickerson – “Happen to Me”
Shaboozey – “Good News”
Best Country Album
BigXthaPlug – I Hope You’re Happy
WINNER: Megan Moroney – Cloud 9
Morgan Wallen – I’m The Problem
Sam Barber – Restless Mind
Tucker Wetmore – What Not To
Hip-Hop Categories
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
Don Toliver
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Playboi Carti
Tyler, The Creator
YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
WINNER: Cardi B
Doechii
GloRilla
Sexyy Red
YKNIECE
Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist (New)
EsDeeKid
WINNER: Monaleo
PLUTO
Best Hip-Hop Song
WINNER: Cardi B – “ErrTime”
Drake – “NOKIA”
Gunna, Burna Boy – “wgft”
Playboi Carti, The Weeknd – “Rather Lie”
YKNIECE, Quavo, Metro Boomin, Breskii – “Take Me Thru Dere”
Best Hip-Hop Album
WINNER: Cardi B – AM I THE DRAMA?
Don Toliver – OCTANE
Gunna – The Last Wun
Playboi Carti – MUSIC
YoungBoy Never Broke Again – MASA
R&B Categories
Best Male R&B Artist
WINNER: Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
Daniel Caesar
PARTYNEXTDOOR
The Weeknd
Best Female R&B Artist
Kehlani
Summer Walker
WINNER: SZA
Teyana Taylor
Tyla
Breakthrough R&B Artist
WINNER: Leon Thomas
Mariah the Scientist
Ravyn Lenae
Best R&B Song
WINNER: Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”
Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller – “It Depends”
Kehlani – “Folded”
Leon Thomas – “MUTT”
Mariah the Scientist – “BURNING BLUE”
Best R&B Album
WINNER: Bruno Mars – The Romantic
Justin Bieber – SWAG
Leon Thomas – MUTT
Mariah the Scientist – HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY
Summer Walker – Finally Over It
Latin Categories
Best Male Latin Artist
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Junior H
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Tito Double P
Best Female Latin Artist
Gloria Estefan
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA
WINNER: Shakira
Best Latin Duo or Group
Clave Especial
WINNER: Fuerza Regida
Grupo Firme
Grupo Frontera
Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
Breakthrough Latin Artist (New)
Beéle
WINNER: Kapo
Netón Vega
Best Latin Song
WINNER: Bad Bunny – “NUEVAYoL”
Benny Blanco, Selena Gómez, The Marías – “Ojos Tristes”
Fuerza Regida – “Marlboro Rojo”
Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera – “ME JALO”
KAROL G – “LATINA FOREVA”
Best Latin Album
Fuerza Regida – 111xpantia
WINNER: KAROL G – Tropicoqueta
Netón Vega – Mi Vida Mi Muerte
Peso Pluma, Tito Double P – DINASTÍA
ROSALÍA – Lux
Rock Categories
Best Rock/Alternative Artist
Deftones
Linkin Park
The Marías
Sleep Token
WINNER: Twenty One Pilots
Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Artist (New)
Geese
Gigi Perez
WINNER: sombr
Best Rock/Alternative Song
Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide”
Linkin Park – “Up From the Bottom”
WINNER: sombr – “back to friends”
Sublime – “Ensenada”
Tame Impala – “Dracula”
Best Rock/Alternative Album
Sleep Token – Even in Arcadia
WINNER: sombr – I Barely Know Her
Tame Impala – Deadbeat
Twenty One Pilots – Breach
Zach Bryan – With Heaven on Top
Other Genre Categories
Best Dance/Electronic Artist
Calvin Harris
WINNER: David Guetta
Fred again..
ILLENIUM
John Summit
Best Male K-Pop Artist
ATEEZ
WINNER: BTS
ENHYPEN
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Best Female K-Pop Artist
aespa
BLACKPINK
ILLIT
LE SSERAFIM
WINNER: TWICE
Best Afrobeats Artist
Burna Boy
MOLIY
Rema
WINNER: Tyla
Wizkid
READ ALSO: TRENDING: ‘Blood Sisters’ trailer sparks Nollywood’s accuracy versus creativity debate
Best Americana/Folk Artist (New)
Lord Huro
The Lumineers
Mumford & Sons
WINNER: Noah Kahan
Tyler Childers