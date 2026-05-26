The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Gwarinpa, Abuja, on Tuesday, granted fresh bail to an Abuja pastor accused of raping a 14-year-old.

The court granted the 39-year-old founder and General Overseer of Prophetic Voice of Fire Ministry International, Gwagwalada, Abuja, Amos Isah, bail in the sum of N50 million with two sureties, among other terms and conditions.

The terms and conditions of the bail imposed by Judge Modupe Osho-Adebiyi are stiffer than those attached to a previous bail granted the defendant last year by the former trial judge in the Maitama division of the court.

Ms Osho-Adebiyi ruled that the sureties must be “responsible…heads of religious organisations, particularly Pentecostal churches,” and must present tax clearance, the judge said.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

She ordered that court officials would have to verify the church buildings of the sureties and their residences. The judge also ordered that Mr Isah submit his passport to the court.

In contrast, the former trial judge, Enobie Obanor, granted Mr Isah bail, last year, in the sum of N5 million, with two sureties in like sum. The judge only ordered that the sureties must be civil servants not below grade 12 and be resident within the Federal Capital Territory.

Mr Isah was absent from Tuesday’s proceedings, with his lawyer informing the judge that he was in Kuje Correctional Centre pending the outcome of the bail hearing.

Reasons for fresh bail condition

Giving reasons for the fresh bail conditions, Ms Osho-Adebiyi said the case has eight counts instead of the just four counts charged in the case before the previous judge

“The charge before the court is an eight-count charge with one for life imprisonment,” if convicted, the judge said.

In June 2025, the police arrested Mr Isah, then arraigned him on four charges of rape on 22 July 2025 before the Maitama division of the FCT High Court.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges, then the case went dormant.

Following an application from the prosecution lawyer, Aderonke Imana, the case was reassigned from the FCT High Court in Maitama to Ms Osho-Adebiyi, in the Gwarinpa division of the court, on 11 March.

On 21 April, the matter came up before Ms Osho-Adebiyi. However, the defendant did not appear in court.

On 14 May, the police arraigned Mr Amos, who pleaded not guilty to the amended eight counts of child rape and related offences, including child abduction, sexual exploitation and abuse.

The judge then ordered his remand in Kuje Correctional Centre. The full details of the new charges are here.

Ms Osho-Adebiyi turned down the request from Mr Isah’s lawyer, O.U. Sule, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), for the defendant’s release on the terms and conditions of the bail previously granted him by the former trial judge.

Ms Osho-Adebiyi said she could not release the defendant because the record of the previous bail and sureties was not before her.

On Tuesday, the defence lawyer informed the court of the bail application alongside the previous ruling, Mr Isah’s medical report and the legal argument for bail.

Mr Sule said the prosecution served him a counter-affidavit opposing the bail application. But he argued that the counter-affidavit “is out of time,” because he served his affidavit on 15 May, but the prosecution only responded on 26 May (today).

However, the judge disagreed with his argument, saying, “I cannot discountenance it for being out of time.” She noted that the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) did not give a clear time for the prosecution to serve its counter-affidavit.

The prosecution lawyer, Sofiya Oruene, asked the court to reject the bail application.

Thereafter, the judge ruled that one of the arguments that Mr Isah be released on health grounds was immaterial because the defence did not present any evidence to prove that the correctional facility cannot treat his ailment.

In August 2025, PREMIUM TIMES reported how the pastor resumed ministrations after securing bail for his release from custody on health grounds.

Mr Isah shared the video clip on social media showing him leading an ecstatic congregation.

The video was shared after the former trial judge, Enobie Obanor, granted him bail based on his claim of suffering from “pulmonary tuberculosis,” which he claimed “has progressively deteriorated into a severe form of obstructive airway disease.”

Mr Isah stated that he contracted the ailment during his detention.

On Tuesday, the judge also “discountenanced allegations in the counter-affidavit by the prosecution,” because there were no facts to back the claims.

She granted Mr Isah bail because he did not jump bail, came on the date of his arraignment and had not obstructed the judicial process.

Then, the judge adjourned the case until 30 June.

Victims’ alleged ordeal

On 18 June 2025, the police arrested the cleric for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl, who is a member of the media unit of his church.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES at a hospital where she went to see a doctor regarding post-assault conditions on 30 June last year, the teenager, whose name is withheld over stigmatisation concerns and her underage status, said she was raped on 26 May 2025 but kept mum out of fear.

She said Mr Isah had invited her to his office, where the incident allegedly took place.

She recounted her experience to her friend, who encouraged her to disclose the matter to her parents.

After telling her parents, her father reported the issue to the police.

She said she started experiencing abdominal pain and bleeding a few weeks after the alleged ordeal.

Thereafter, the police arrested Mr Isah.

The year-long case highlights the intractable problem of prolonged rape trials.

Offenders are rarely brought to justice. When such cases succeed, it is only after protracted trials.

In many instances, prosecution fatigue leads to the abandonment of cases or the failure to present witnesses and evidence in court, resulting in the acquittal of offenders.

This trend reflects the vulnerability of children in Nigeria despite the existence of the Child Rights Act.

In October 2025, the Nigerian Senate passed amendments to the Criminal Code Act, prescribing life imprisonment for anyone convicted of defiling a minor, and removed the option of fines.

It is expected that with the reassignment of the case, progress will be made, bringing resolution to the parties involved.