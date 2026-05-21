United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has unveiled a healthcare investment platform to mobilise diaspora capital for hospitals and medical infrastructure development in Nigeria.

The bank, in a statement on Wednesday, said it introduced the initiative at the 2026 ANPA Carolinas Symposium in Charlotte, where Nigerian-American physicians and healthcare professionals gathered for scientific and medical discussions.

The annual symposium was organised by the South Carolina and North Carolina chapters of the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas.

UBA said the event attracted more than 170 physicians and healthcare professionals from North America, the Caribbean and Africa.

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The bank’s Head of Diaspora Banking, Anant Rao, urged Nigerians abroad to channel resources into long-term healthcare investments beyond remittances.

Mr Rao unveiled the ANPA-UBA Diaspora Healthcare Investment Platform, designed to finance specialist hospitals, diagnostic centres, telemedicine infrastructure and medical training institutions across Nigeria.

He said the platform would provide financial returns to investors while supporting improvements in Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Mr Rao said UBA would serve as the custodian and structuring bank for the initiative.

He added that United Capital Asset Management would act as fund manager.

According to him, the firm manages more than N1.2 trillion in assets.

He also proposed a memorandum of understanding between UBA and the two ANPA chapters to deepen collaboration.

He said the partnership would cover preferred banking services, financial education, a healthcare infrastructure fund and wealth management solutions.

Other areas included family healthcare plans through Avon HMO and co-matching contributions to support qualifying impact vehicles under the Pearl Endowment Fund.

UBA said the initiative expanded its diaspora offerings, including non-resident Nigerian accounts, fixed-income investments, elder-care trust solutions and private wealth management services.

The bank said the platform reflected its belief that diaspora capital can accelerate healthcare and infrastructure development across Africa.

(NAN)