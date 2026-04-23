Afrobeats singer Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has announced that his forthcoming album, M$NEY, will be released on 1 May.

The artiste disclosed the release date in a post shared on his social media platforms, accompanied by a short video teasing the album’s cover art.

M$NEY will feature 13 tracks, including previously released singles such as ‘Why Love’, ‘Badman Gangster’ featuring French artiste Tiakola, and ‘Worship’ featuring international DJ and producer DJ Snake.

Announcing the highly anticipated album, the singer wrote in the post, “M$NEY MAY 1 #MM.”

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M$NEY

The upcoming album will mark Asake’s fourth studio project in five years, underlining his prolific output since his breakout in the Nigerian music industry.

Known for blending Afrobeats with Fuji-inspired sounds, Asake has maintained a steady stream of releases that have resonated both locally and internationally.

M$NEY follows his 2026 joint EP ‘Real Vol. 1’ with Grammy-winning Nigerian star Wizkid. The project included ‘Jogodo’, which topped Nigeria’s TurnTable Top 100 chart, further consolidating Asake’s commercial success.

Previous works

His previous album, ‘Lungu Boy’ (2024), featured an array of international acts, including Travis Scott, Stormzy, Central Cee and Ludmilla. Before that, he released ‘Work of Art’ in 2023, which produced popular tracks such as ‘Yoga’ and ‘Amapiano’.

His debut album, Mr Money With The Vibe (2022), featured collaborations with Burna Boy and Russ, and achieved significant chart success in Nigeria.

With M$NEY, expectations are high that Asake will continue his run of commercial success while expanding his musical impact and international footprint.