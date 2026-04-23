The Police Service Commission (PSC), in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), has scheduled 28-30 April for written examination by candidates seeking enlistment as police constables.

In a statement issued Thursday in Abuja, the commission said the examination will be conducted at designated centres across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, covering both general duty and specialist applicants.

The statement signed by Torty Kalu, clarified that only candidates who successfully passed the earlier physical and credentials screening are eligible to sit for the test.

It advised qualified applicants to visit the official recruitment portal from 24 April to print their examination invitation cards, which will contain details of their examination date, time, and venue.

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According to the commission, candidates are required to come to the examination venue with a pen, their National Identification Number (NIN) slip issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) bearing a clear photograph, and a printed copy of their invitation card.

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Applicants are also expected to adhere strictly to the prescribed dress code of white shorts, white T-shirt, and white canvas.

Reiterating its commitment to a transparent recruitment process, the PSC warned applicants against engaging in any form of job racketeering or paying money to individuals promising assistance.

It stressed that “the recruitment process is entirely free and warns that any form of job racketeering, scams, or financial inducement will be met with the full force of the law.”