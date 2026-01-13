Popular Afrobeats star David Adeleke, known professionally as Davido, has confirmed that his long-anticipated collaborative project with American singer Chris Brown will be released in 2026.

The singer disclosed this during an interview with Billboard Arabia after being unveiled as the cover star of the magazine’s January 2026 edition.

Although he did not reveal the exact release date or track details, the announcement marks the first official timeline for the joint album, which fans have widely anticipated.

The project is expected to blend Afrobeats, R&B, and pop sounds, a fusion that both artists have developed through years of collaboration.

Europe and Africa tour

Davido has also hinted at plans for a major tour to accompany the joint project.

Speaking during a previous appearance on Apple Music’s The Ebro Show, the singer said both artists were working to align their schedules to allow for a large-scale European and African tour after the album’s release.

He explained that the timing was deliberate, giving Chris Brown room to focus on his solo projects before the duo begins their joint run.

The proposed tour is expected to take them to some of Africa’s most significant cities and could rank among the most high-profile cross-continental music tours in recent years.

Davido and Chris Brown

Davido and Chris Brown began collaborating in 2019 with “Blow My Mind,” a hit that introduced Brown to a wider African audience and boosted Davido’s global profile. They followed up with Lower Body the same year on Brown’s Indigo (Deluxe) album.

In 2020, they released “Shopping Spree,” featuring Young Thug, on Davido’s “A Better Time” album. Around the same period, Davido co-wrote Chris Brown’s Under the Influence, a sleeper hit that later became Chris Brown’s most streamed song, surpassing 1.8 billion streams on Spotify by January 2026.

Their collaborations continued with Nobody Has to Know (2022), Sensational featuring Lojay (2023), and ‘Hmmm’ (2024). ‘Sensational’ earned a Grammy nomination and multiple awards while ‘Hmmm’ won Outstanding International Song in 2025.

Davido is now Grammy-certified for his contributions to Brown’s 11:11 album.

Davido is currently enjoying the success of his fifth studio album, 5IVE, which also features a new collaboration with Chris Brown, titled Titanium.

Chris Brown’s team has yet to comment extensively on the upcoming joint project, but anticipation remains high.