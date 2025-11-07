Charles Soludo has been spotted at the Anaocha council secretariat in Neni, where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office for the area is located. Less than 24 hours to the Anambra governorship election, a campaign banner of Governorhas been spotted at the Anaocha council secretariat in Neni, where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office for the area is located.

The banner, bearing Mr Soludo’s portrait and that of his running mate under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), is displayed in front and behind the main block of the council secretariat — about 100 metres from the INEC office.

The display breaches Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, which stipulates that public campaigning “shall commence 150 days before polling day and end 24 hours prior to that day.”

On Friday evening, when our reporter arrived at the office, INEC officials were seen dispatching sensitive election materials from the Anaocha office to various registration centres across the local government area. The process took place under tight security provided by police officers and operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The atmosphere in Neni was calm as election officials intensified preparations for Saturday’s poll.

Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate is expected to cast his ballot in his hometown, Agulu.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately reach INEC officials for comments on why Mr Soludo’s campaign banners were conspicuously displayed meters away from its office on election eve.

Under the Electoral Act, political parties or candidates who continue public campaigns within 24 hours to polling day risk penalties, including fines of up to N500,000 for each violation.