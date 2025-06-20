If versatility were a test that required artists to switch tune-lanes, maybe to prove their talents, Adewale ‘Mayorkun’ Mayowa, wouldn’t need to show up; he already passed with the bold signature of pen-game that has sustained his relevance over time.

Though his last album dropped in 2021, while releasing a few singles like ‘Sade’, ‘Under the Canopy’ and ‘Love..For Free’ in the last four years, the singer made a quiet yet confident return with his third studio effort, ‘Still The Mayor’.

There is no need for repetitive announcements as the album’s title implies, only rare quality-music enthusiasts will not remember Mayorkun of ‘Eleko’, his debut hit song, and ‘Holy Father’ featuring Victony, which was the hottest of his second studio album, ‘Back in Office’ in 2021.

Still The Mayor

The tracks on the singer’s newly released album spoke for themselves. While the megahit maker didn’t only endow the tracks with his signature, sharp penwork, Mayorkun added a steady but infectious tempo throughout the album, maybe to truly remind his listeners why he still holds his crown.

The 12-track album Still the Mayor was released on 13 June. Though his tune dominated the album, it lacks the presence of top Nigerian artistes, with just two afro-beat heavyweights, Davido and Fireboy.

Since its release, the ‘Innocent’ and ‘Reason 2 Japa’ have collectively accumulated over five million streams on Spotify. In contrast, the album has accumulated over 60 thousand views on YouTube Music Video within 15 hours of its release.

While featuring Fireboy twice on the album, the other artistes that Mayorkun added to the tracks on the album were Dremo, Rotimi, The Flowolf, Michii, King Promise, and Olivetheboy.

The tracks on the album are ‘Keep on Rockin’’, ‘Innocent’, ‘3:45’, ‘Diamonds’, ‘Konko Below’, ‘Interlude (Industry Girl)’, ‘Blessings on Blessings’, ‘Reason to Japa’, ‘Hold Body’, ‘Woman’, ‘Would You’ and ‘Jiggy’.

Upbeat Energy

The album opened with a vibrant party-starter, ‘Keep on Rockin’, where Ma’ inywhich didn’t just serenade his beloved Medusa; he called on all his lovers from Lagos to Santorini to join the dance. The track was wrapped in upbeat energy and carried a subtle message: leave the negativity behind and just vibe.

Similarly, ‘Konko Below’, derived initially from oldies’ slang, ‘Go Go Below’, used to be a command on occasions to tell attendees to dance, bending lower.

With its party vibe, the track invited listeners to the dance floor while mentioning ’Sikiratu Sindodo’, a Yoruba Nollywood female character known for party-related activities.

Love Expression

The former DMW signee, Mayorkun, teamed up with Fireboy DML twice on the album, on ‘Innocent’ and ‘Diamonds’. In ‘Innocent’, the duo blended smooth composition with witty lyricism as they playfully invited their lovers into intimate moments, admitting they’re far from innocent or celibate.

On ‘Diamonds’, they switched gears, appealing for understanding from their partners to build a deeper, more pleasurable love experience, while emphasising their zero tolerance for ‘nonsense’ should their lover try to play games with their feelings. This persisted in the track’s lyrics: “O baby ma je a ja/ Bad energy me I da pa da.”

“3:45” stood out as a classic love-themed track on the album, filled with promises and romantic appeals. However, Mayorkun expressed his affection through displays of wealth and indulgence, singing, ‘Girl make I put it in your aza aza / Make everything Dey bizza bizza.’

Rotimi doubled down on the luxury-driven love narrative in the second verse, asking for his lover’s presence in a world of ‘Bling Bling Bling / Rich Rich Rich.’

Rather than portraying a love rooted in emotion, both artists infused the song with lyrics that equate love to material offerings and financial allure.

Together with King Promise, Mayorkun voiced the pain of emotional neglect from a distant lover on ‘Hold Body’. Caught in confusion, he questioned whether the affection once shared was real or merely deception.

Both artistes laid bare their longing, craving intimacy to soothe their restless hearts until then. With its smooth blend of melody and heartfelt lyrics, the track captured the vulnerability of lovers lost in uncertainty, seeking clarity and comfort.

‘Woman’ presented a polite and respectful pursuit of romantic intimacy. Beyond showering praises on the physical beauty of his love interest, Mayorkun embodied the charm of a well-cultured man genuinely seeking a romantic connection with grace and admiration for his dream love.

In ‘Would You’, Mayorkun teamed up with Olivetheboy for a more direct and sincere approach to love. Opening with the line, ‘If I could love you / Would you love me back?’. The duo left no room for mixed signals.

Unlike the uncertainty of ‘Hold Body,’ this track sees Mayorkun lay his cards on the table, clearly stating his intentions and asking, ‘Tell me your dos and don’ts’- a call for honesty and commitment in pursuing genuine love.

Socio-economic issue

The Sony Music West Africa signee, Mayorkun, further jumped on ‘Reason 2 Japa’ to explore the socio-economic theme, immigration, that is so popular among Nigerians.

Reeling out his lyrics as an average Nigerian chasing greener pastures abroad, Mayorkun reflected on the government’s failure to provide a better life as his driving force to ‘Japa’, a local slang for fleeing to a more promising country in Europe or North America.

In the track, he symbolically refers to his destination as ‘Jerusalem’; he portrays it as a sacred land of hope and new beginnings, where he’s certain to find both good financial fortune and desirable women.

Also, with the help of Dremo, The Flowolf, and Michii on ‘Interlude (Industry Girl)’, Mayorkun added a dose of calm rap to balance the album, as the quartet recounted coincidentally similar experiences with a seeming ‘runs girl’ during their wild, youthful days.

Despite the playful storytelling, they collectively draw the line at paying for sex, a subtle yet clear stance against prostitution.

Jiggy Vibes

The calm tempo continued on the album until DMW boss Davido was introduced on ‘Blessings on Blessings’ with a dancehall upbeat.

With lyrics like, “Blessings on blessings as I count my blessings/International pounds tabi dollar/Bad days are gone, good days are coming”, the duo celebrated their wins and success in monetary values, family and career achievements across continents. On his part, Mayorkun acknowledged success as the outcome of hard work and persistence.

The ‘Mama’ crooner signed off on the album with ‘Jiggy’, a track that claimed a bold statement on his self-confidence and abilities.

Stating his persistence to always scale through obstacles, Mayorkun played on words with the album title on the track; “You know I am still Mayor/ Ran’won leti like Taylor/ Bad energy can fade off/ Dem no go ever shame us.”

Rating:7/10

STREAM HERE

