The Nigerian National Coalition Group (NNCG), led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has formally applied to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for registration as a political party.

The group applied to be registered as the All Democratic Alliance (ADA).

The electoral body, on Friday, acknowledged the application dated 19 June and jointly signed by the National Chairman of ADA, Akin Ricketts and the Protem National Secretary, Abdullahi Elayo.

The letter to INEC titled “Application for registration as a political party” said,

“We respectfully write to the Independent National Electoral Commission requesting the registration of our association, the All Democratic Alliance, as a political party.

“This is sequel to the decision taken by the Nigerian National Coalition Group to sponsor our association for full registration.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The name of the party shall be All Democratic Alliance with ADA as our acronym and ‘Justice for All’ as our slogan.

“The National Secretariat of the party is as stated at the bottom of the association’s letterhead used in this application.

“We have also herewith attached our logo describing in details the symbolism of our party colours and the configuration and the corn (Maize).

“We have further attached our manifesto encompassing details of our party ideology, and our constitution providing the legal framework that defines our identity, structures and organisation, regulates our affairs and guides our actions in alignment with Section 40 and 222 of the Constitution, Section 75 of the Electoral Act (2022) and global democratic principles and objectives.

“Please find attached the following documents: our party flag depicting our name, acronym and slogan, manifesto, constitution and minutes of meeting.

“While we eagerly await further action from the commission on the next step forward towards attaining our desired goal, please accept the consideration of our highest respect.”

Thank you yours most sincerely.”

Apart from Atiku, other politicians behind the formation of ADA include former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, his Rivers counterpart Rotimi Amaechi, and Umar Ardo, a former aide to President Olusegun Obasanjo and the convener of the League of Northern Democrats.

Atiku is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), whose presidential flag he flew in the 2019 and 2023 elections, while Messrs El-Rufai and Amaechi are currently members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The application to INEC for a new party put to rest speculations that the coalition would contest the 2027 elections on the platforms of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) or the SDP.

Nigeria currently has 18 political parties. If the ADA is registered, the number will rise to 19.

Forming a coalition

The coalition, which held its first public meeting, attended by some opposition leaders, on 20 March in Abuja, said it planned to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The event was attended by Babachir Lawal, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF); Segun Sowunmi, a former spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation; Salihu Lukman, a former National Vice Chairman (North-west) of the APC, Adamu Waziri, Peter Ameh, Soni Monifade, Mr El-Rufai, and Yunusa Tanko, who represented Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

Addressing journalists at the event, Atiku, who lost to Mr Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election, faulted President Tinubu for declaring a state of emergency in Rivers State two days earlier. He asked him to reverse the decision.

“We strongly condemn this development and call on all Nigerians of good conscience to resist this brazen assault on the constitution of our country and the institutions of our democracy,” he said.

Asked if the coalition would serve as an opposition to the APC in the 2027 elections, Atiku said: “Yes, this is the birth of the coalition of opposition ahead of 2027.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

