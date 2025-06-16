The Nigerian military has confirmed the surrender of eight terrorists and the release of 16 kidnapped persons.

This was contained in a statement posted on X by the Nigerian Army on Sunday.

The terrorists operating in Dan Musa Local Government Area in Katsina State “voluntarily surrendered their arms and handed over kidnapped victims on 14 June 2025,” according to the statement.

“As part of the gesture, the group released 16 kidnapped persons, comprising seven women and nine children, and pledged to release the remaining captives in their custody by 15 June 2025.”

The military identified those who surrendered as Kamulu Buzaru, Manore, Nagwaggo, Lalbi, Alhaji Sani, Dogo Baidu, Dogo Nahalle, and Abdulkadir Black.

“The individuals expressed their commitment to renounce banditry and embrace a peaceful life.”

“The surrendered weapons have been secured in custody,” the Army stated.

The joint military operation Fansan Yamma, operating in Nigeria’s Northwest region said the released persons had been handed over to their local government authorities and were expected to be reunited with their families.

“The security situation in the area remains stable, with troops maintaining a strong presence and continuous monitoring to ensure sustained peace and stability,” the army said.

PREMIUM TIMES recalls Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu during the All Progressives Congress (APC) summit, said about 13,543 Boko Haram insurgents have been killed and 124,408 others surrendered in two years.

The government through Mr Ribado, and Chief of Defense Staff, Chris Musa, attributed the insecurity challenges to the instability in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, spilling into Nigeria.

Banditry in Nigeria is a major challenge affecting Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, and Kebbi in the Northwestern region, extending to parts of Kaduna and Niger states.

