Nigerian gospel artiste and songwriter Ebuka Songs is making waves on social media with his newly released song, ‘I Will Wait (Midnight Cry Vol. 7).’

The song has sparked a heated debate among music lovers and netizens, with some praising its message and others questioning its lyrical content.

Released on 7 June, the 33-year-old singer featured his colleague, Jayclef Adewale, known as Min Jayclef, in the track best described as a call to return to Christ and place unwavering hope in Him.

The song carries a tone similar to Ebuka Songs’ previously released singles, including ‘I Will Pray’ (2023) and ‘IDINMA (Mercy Prevails)’ (2025).

In the lyrics, the singer urges believers to wait on God, affirming His ability to do all things. He also referenced individuals who waited on the Lord and were eventually blessed.

He further emphasised that those who wait on the Lord will renew their strength and soar on wings like eagles.

Criticisms

Ebuka Songs added that the track’s message is to seek God and wait on Him, for He is faithful and the reason human beings exist.

However, critics have not taken issue with the song’s familiar pattern or sound, but rather with what they perceive as a glorification of human beings, particularly pastors, rather than God.

The lyrics of the portion many have flagged for glorifying humans go thus: “If Babalola can wait on Him, if Kathryn Kuhlman can wait on Him, if Baba Adeboye waits, if Bishop Oyedepo can wait, I’ll wait too. I’ll wait. If Prophet Paul Enenche can wait, if Pastor Emmanuel Iren can wait.

“If P.Daniel Olawande can wait, if Pastor David Ogbueli can wait, if Michael Orokpo can wait, if Theophilus can wait, if Pastor Chris can wait on Him, if Kumuyi can wait on Him, who am I not to wait? What is my destiny if I can’t wait on Him? I’ll not be distracted.”

Ebuka Songs rose to fame with his hit single ‘I Will Pray’. In 2023, Moses Bliss signed him under the record label Spotlite Nation, but he left barely a year later.

Some of Ebuka’s Songs include Total Submission, Jesus Christ is Seen, Jesus My Love, Burning, and Calling.

