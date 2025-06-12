The North East Development Commission (NEDC), which has not kept a promise it made one year ago to rebuild a critical bridge on the Jalingo-Wukari Federal Highway, has vowed to rehabilitate 300 households in the Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State.

NEDC promised to rebuild the Namnai Bridge in the Gassol Local Government Area of the state after the facility collapsed last year.

The Managing Director of NEDC, Muhammed Alkali, inspected the collapsed bridge and said the commission would immediately reconstruct it.

Mr Alkali regretted the pain travellers were experiencing as a result of the federal road’s disconnection.

He advised some travellers he saw during the visit crossing the collapsed bridge to use a ferry to cross the river instead.

“We are going to commence preparations for reconstruction of the road immediately,” the official said.

However, a year later, the bridge, like Mr Alkali’s promise, remains broken.

On Thursday, the commission said it plans to rehabilitate over 300 households in the state.

The Deputy Director of Relief and Mediation at the NEDC, Batulu Isa, disclosed this during an assessment visit by the officials of the commission to Garba Chede in Bali LGA, where a recent heavy downpour caused a devastating flood.

No fewer than six persons reportedly died, many injured and properties worth millions of naira destroyed, including places of worship in the flood.

Mrs Isa, said the commission would act swiftly to provide relief, including food items, non-food essentials, and building materials.

“We have been delegated by the NEDC to assess the level of damage caused by the windstorm in this community

“We have taken the necessary data and will report back for immediate action.”

Hashimu Abdulkadir, a local community leader, said three mosques, a church, a school, an hospital and many houses were destroyed in the disaster.

Mr Abdulkadir commended the NEDC for its timely response but criticised the Taraba State Government and local representatives for failing to intervene.

He appealed to the state government and the area’s federal lawmaker, Jafaru Yakubu, to support the community.

A victim, Zubaida Umar, said six of her children narrowly escaped death in the flood.

“Life has become extremely difficult, especially since most residents were directly or indirectly affected,” she said.

