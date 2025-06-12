The Ondo State Police Command says it has arraigned nine suspects in connection with the recent clashes which claimed the lives of two persons in Ondo town.

Police spokesperson in the state, Ayanlade Olayinka, disclosed this on Wednesday in Akure.

No fewer than 46 persons were earlier arrested shortly after the incident.

On Wednesday, the suspects were arraigned at the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Akure.

Those arraigned are: Akinrimade Ayomide (M, 23 years), Olanrewaju Adejuwon (M, 31 years), Kunle Johnson (M, 29 years), Sodiq Ibrahim (M, 25 years), Franklin Akinrinsola (M, 29 years), Adebusoye Sunkanmi (M, 30 years), Fadayomi Ayoola (M, 45 years), Akingbesote Eric (M, 31 years), and Akomoleyin Akin (M, 29 years).

“These individuals are facing a six-count charge, which includes. 1. Conspiracy to commit a felony — Cultism, Murder, and Unlawful Possession of Firearms (Section 516, Criminal Code Law of Ondo State, 2006). 2. Membership of banned secret cults — Eiye, Ave, and Aiye Confraternities (Section 1(1), Cultism and Similar Activities Prohibition Law of Ondo State, 2006), 3. Culpable Homicide — Involving Fagbemi Guna Ayomide (M, 25) and Sunday Adeyemi (M, 32), linked to rival cult supremacy clashes (Sections 316 & 319(1), Criminal Code). 4. Unlawful Possession of Firearm — Specifically by suspect Adebusoye Sunkanmi (Section 3(1), Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, 2006).”

Mr Olayinka noted that one of the deceased individuals, Akinsiku Olabode’ m’ 52yrs, was identified as a notorious drug trafficker and a known cult figure.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Intelligence gathered so far indicates that he had been using proceeds from his illicit drug trade to finance cult activities, sponsor initiations, and supply arms to his group — thus fuelling the violence that has rocked Ondo City in recent weeks,” he said.

Mr Olayinka said the police have deployed the Anti-Cultism Squad and the Tactical Intelligence Response Squad (TIRS) to support the Area Command and the Divisional Headquarters in intensifying the crackdown on cultism and associated violent crimes across the city and arrest those responsible for his death.

“The Commissioner of Police commends residents for their continued support and vigilance and assures the public that all remaining suspects still under investigation will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” he said.

READ ALSO: Police chief orders detention of inspectors over alleged extortion

“The Command remains committed to restoring public confidence and safeguarding lives and property in Ondo State.

“Members of the public are once again urged to report suspicious movements or criminal activity to the nearest police station or through the Command’s emergency lines.”

In January, a violent clash between rival cults claimed the lives of two persons amid heightened concerns of insecurity in the state.

Although police confirmed that 19 persons were arrested, not much has been heard about their prosecution.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

