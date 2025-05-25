Fuji musician Wasiu Alabi, known as Pasuma, recounted the incident during his performance on 16 May in Ikire, a town in the Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the singer confirmed that he and his band members were safe, following reports that hoodlums had attacked them.

In a viral video of the incident obtained by the newspaper, a voice was heard shouting: “We have been attacked in Ikire. They’re armed and shooting at us—look at Pasuma’s car. But there’s God.”

However, the 57-year-old singer has set the record straight regarding what transpired following the controversy among his fans.

The ‘Talazo 84’ hitmaker recalled the events during a recent live performance: “This happened in Ikire, Osun State. I have a lot of committed fans there who like me a lot, but there’s no town without some of those thugs we’re talking about. The person who invited me to perform in Ikire on the 16th of May booked a hall where my band and I were meant to perform. However, nearly half the population of Ikire wanted to attend and see me live, but the security operatives hired to guard the venue didn’t allow them in.

“On that day, if those outside had gained entrance into the hall, the event would have been disrupted. Aside from the maximum security presence, a screen was set up outside the hall for people to watch me perform due to the large crowd. But the fans refused to watch on the screen. They insisted on seeing me in person. The security men blocked them as they began to push forward and tried to force their way into the hall. Then, some of the bad elements among them started throwing stones.”

Gunshots

Furthermore, the ‘MMM (Money Making Machine)’ crooner denied claims that he and his band members were shot at during their performance in the town.

“Those stones broke the windscreen of my Hilux and Hummer bus. There were no gunshots at all. It was someone who added a voice-over to the video that misled people by claiming we were shot at just to gain followers. Bloggers should conduct thorough and factual reporting that benefits people, not content that causes conflict or damages Ikire’s reputation.

“There are good people in Ikire, and there’s no community without a few thugs. May God touch their hearts. They didn’t shoot at us, and when the stones were thrown, my band and I were inside the hall. They didn’t attack us because the people of Ikire can’t do that. They love Pasuma”, he said.

The attack on Pasuma, who has collaborated with many Afrobeats singers, including Qdot, came after actor Adeniyi Johnson revealed that he escaped a robbery attempt in Lagos State.

