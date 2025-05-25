The table tennis event at the ongoing 22nd National Sports Festival (NSF), tagged Gateway Games 2024, is set to deliver explosive action and high-stakes drama as athletes from across the country compete for a massive 46 gold medals.

Hosted at a packed venue buzzing with anticipation, the table tennis competition features athletes in three categories: able-bodied, para-athletes, and deaf athletes, making it one of the most inclusive and medal-rich events of the Games.

Medal breakdown across divisions

Able-bodied category: 7 gold medals (men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles, mixed doubles, and men’s and women’s team events).

Deaf category: 5 gold medals (singles and doubles for men and women, plus mixed doubles).

Para-athlete category: A whopping 34 gold medals, covering men’s and women’s team events (classes 1–5 and 6–10), 18 singles events, eight doubles events, and four mixed doubles events.

This vast array of events not only celebrates athletic diversity but also provides a significant platform for underrepresented athletes to shine on the national stage.

Delta State tops seedings, Bayelsa and Lagos in contention

Powerhouse Delta State dominates the seedings in both able-bodied and para-athlete categories. Star paddler Fatima Bello is the top seed in the women’s singles, while Olajide Omotayo of Bayelsa State, a consistent force in Nigerian table tennis, leads the men’s singles chart.

In the deaf category, Lagos and Oyo States top the seedings for singles events, setting the stage for a heated contest as the tournament progresses.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Tournament referee predicts fireworks

Speaking ahead of the knockouts, tournament referee Lajide Ranti emphasised the elevated standard of competition this year, attributing it to the presence of elite talent and strategic additions by the National Sports Commission (NSC).

“We are going to witness top-class table tennis, especially from players who recently featured in the ITTF World Championships in Doha, Qatar,” said Ranti.

“The knockout format of this year’s tournament will make it even more exciting and competitive. I hope we can conclude all matches before the closing ceremony on May 29.”

Ranti also highlighted the impressive turnout of teams, noting that states which had not traditionally participated in the NSF’s table tennis event have now joined the fold.

“Beyond the medals, I believe the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) will be able to discover new talents for future development,” he added.

As the Gateway Games intensify, the table tennis tournament promises fierce rallies, tactical duels, and a showcase of resilience, especially from the para and deaf athletes. With 46 gold medals, the stakes are sky-high, and every paddle counts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

