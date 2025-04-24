Fuji music icon Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, known as Kwam 1, has unveiled his pivotal role in establishing Fuji as a musical genre in Nigeria.

The 68-year-old made the revelation in a snippet from his interview with Agbaletu TV, which the anchor, Bamidele Adeyanju, posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

The Ogun-born singer, who spoke in Yoruba and English during the interview, noted that he has not received the recognition he truly deserves within the Fuji music industry, but the opposite.

Narrating how he registered and authored the Fuji Constitution, he said: “Using the term ‘Fuji mi’ shouldn’t become an issue because I didn’t claim or impose it on myself. When I had the opportunity to refer to it as ‘Fuji mi’ and attach my name to it, I didn’t. I registered Fuji, and the Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria (FUMAN) titled our music genre Fuji. I registered it with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

“I personally wrote the constitution. I volunteered to lead that process, and the constitution was drafted in my house. I set up the constitution drafting committee, which included Fancy Aye Alamu, Muyideen Asekun, Wasiu Akangbe as interim president, Kolotiti as secretary, and my secretary, who sat with a typewriter and typed out all the proceedings.”

He further revealed the names of those on the constitution authoring committee.

Disclosing the names, Kwam 1 noted, “Meetings regarding the constitution drafting were held in my house, and they didn’t go anywhere else, and they did that meeting in the presence of my lawyer, Sola Abidakun. Let them come out and deny it if it’s not true. They say Wasiu isn’t good, but I did everything. God used me to do so much for Fuji.

“But what did I get in return? These are things I’ve kept to myself all this time. I remained silent because they claim to be good for Fuji, but instead, they bring disgrace to our fans. They’ve made people call us all sorts of names.”

Ayinde Barrister

The singer also addressed reports claiming he insulted his late senior colleague, Sikiru Balogun, known as Ayinde Barrister or Barry Wonder.

He dismissed the reports as fake and unverified, alleging they were intended to undermine the bond he shared with Ayinde Barrister during his lifetime and the deep respect he continues to hold for him even in death.

Describing the allegations as weighing heavily on his heart, he felt compelled to set the record straight.

Recounting the incident, he said: “A son must not abuse his father and come out to say he once abused his father. It’s a curse. I have a friend back then that’s also a musician like me, but he had an issue with Alhaji Barrister. But I don’t have issues with him because many of us who are like his followers and accepted him—the only problem was his aides, although they later apologised.

“On that day at Liberty Stadium in Ibadan, Oyo State, Sawaba and I had a show, and he’s the one who insulted Barrister during the show, but I didn’t. I told him that we had this concert, and if the boss reprimanded me, he’d do it to forgive him (Sawaba) because we were both featured in the concert. I swear with God and everything I have, I never abused Alhaji Barrister.”

Enter Kollington

Furthermore, Kwam 1 expressed his displeasure with his colleague, Ayinla Kollington, over his attitude towards the death and burial of his mother, Alimotu Anifowoshe.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Kwam 1 announced his mother’s death at the age of 105 via his Instagram page in January. She was buried the same day, by Islamic rites.

Opening up about the cause of their differences, he said: “Why I’m angry with Kollington was that when his mother and that of Barrister died, I stood by them. Why will my mother die, and Kollington will give me an excuse that’s not genuine? He’s telling the world that he called me, but I didn’t pick up. I joined hands with him to give his mother a befitting burial. I moved everybody—governors, deputy governors—to his mother’s burial, and everybody was seated.

“I handled the finances of Kollington’s mother’s burial 100 per cent. I want to know what happened, and there’s nothing that’ll be happening than what I told Alhaji Barrister—that it’s occult behaviour. Because when Barrister’s mother died, he was there. And what did he (Kollington) owe me now? Does he feel he only owes me “sorry”? He’s alive, not sick, and not abroad, so he couldn’t make it. Let’s call a spade a spade. I should be angry, but I didn’t. I just keep quiet.”

Moreover, Kwam 1 clarified that his ‘not happy’ remarks about Kollington were not an insult but his right to express.

“How do you feel by not talking to me and saying, ‘Wasiu, please take heart for the demise of your mother”? I want to see who’ll come and tell me that what I’m angry about is nothing to be angry about. He gave me an excuse because he called me, but I didn’t pick up. Kollington didn’t call me on the phone.

“When his mother died, he told me then that as I stood with Sikiru to do his mother’s burial, I should stand by him as well. He demanded it, and I discharged. Why will it be my turn, and you pay me back in that manner and want me to keep mum?”

