The Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO) on Wednesday said Nigeria is in advanced discussions with JP Morgan to re-enter the Government Bond Index (GBI) and renew investors’ confidence.

Ms Oniha made this disclosure at a Nigerian Investors’ Forum held on the sidelines of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C.

The DMO boss explained that Nigeria has enjoyed favorable credit assessment among rating agencies in recent times on the back of the sweeping reforms initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Fitch Ratings recently upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of seven Nigerian banks and two bank holding companies to ‘B’ from ‘B-‘, noting that the outlooks are Stable. The affected issuers are Access Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), Guaranty Trust Bank Limited (GTB), Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), First HoldCo Plc (FHC), First Bank of Nigeria Ltd (FBN), Fidelity Bank PLC and Bank of Industry Limited (BOI).

The upgrades of the Long-Term IDRs of the banks followed the recent sovereign upgrade and reflect Fitch’s view that Nigeria’s sovereign credit profile has become less of a constraint on the issuers’ standalone creditworthiness, the rating agency said.

Fitch also upgraded Nigeria’s Long-Term IDRs to ‘B’ from ‘B-‘ on 11 April, a decision that reflected increased confidence in the government’s broad commitment to policy reforms implemented since its move to orthodox economic policies in June 2023, including exchange rate liberalisation, monetary policy tightening and steps to end deficit monetisation and remove fuel subsidies.

“These have improved policy coherence and credibility and reduced economic distortions and near-term risks to macroeconomic stability, enhancing resilience in the context of persistent domestic challenges and heightened external risks,” Fitch said.

Nigeria was removed from the JP Morgan index in 2015 ostensibly due to its deviation from orthodox monetary policies and influence of capital control in its management of foreign exchange.

Principally due to reduction in oil revenues at the time, Nigeria introduced currency restrictions to defend the naira after it failed to halt a dangerous slide with burning of dollar reserves. The bank had earlier warned Nigeria to restore liquidity to its currency market in a way that allowed foreign investors tracking the index to conduct transactions with minimal hurdles.

“Foreign investors who track the GBI-EM series continue to face challenges and uncertainty while transacting in the naira due to the lack of a fully functional two-way FX market and limited transparency,” the bank said in a 2015 note.

Nigeria was listed in JP Morgan’s emerging government bond index in October 2012, after the central bank removed a requirement that foreign investors hold government bonds for a minimum of one year before exiting.

The JP Morgan Government Bond Index reflects investor confidence and opens doors to billions of investment flows, making Nigeria’s proposed re-entry a positive signal to the market and investors.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately confirm the level of negotiations but on Wednesday in Washington, Ms Oniha explained that talks with JP Morgan were ongoing and had gained momentum in recent times due to the stability created by the FX market reforms.

“With all the reforms that have taken place, particularly around FX, we have started engaging JP Morgan again to get back into the index. We think we are eligible now,” the DMO DG said.

