Fast-rising music sensation Awosika Josiah, popularly known as Fido, has hinted at a possible collaboration with Olamide’s YBNL record label while sharing details about his upcoming EP.

Fido confirmed that he would drop his first official project in February during an appearance on Beat FM’s Drive Time Show on Friday.

“I have my body of work ready. By God’s grace, I’ll release my EP in February. It’s going to have five tracks, and it’s going to be crazy. So, my fans—Oosha FC—get ready! Joy Is Coming,” he said.

The viral ‘Joy is Coming’ crooner revealed that he won’t feature any artiste on the EP.

“There are five songs on it. Joy Is Coming is on it. Mr. Lover is not going to be on it. As for ‘Awolowo’, I don’t know yet. There are four other songs that we don’t know about yet. There are no features—it’s just me alone,” he revealed.

YBNL Collaboration

Olamide’s record label, YBNL, has significantly shaped the careers of stars like Fireboy DML and Asake. On 3 January, popular on-air personality Do2dtun called on Olamide, suggesting that Fido would be a great addition to the YBNL roster.

Do2dtun posted on X, “Baddo, I think Fido should be your next new signing… I think you should go for it, @Olamide. This is as the spirit leads! Happy New Year, my gee.”

While some fans supported the idea, others argued that Fido might not need a record deal since his streaming numbers on Apple Music and Spotify outperformed those of well-known artists.

When asked on the Drive Time Show about the signing buzz tweet and whether he would consider joining YBNL, the Ogun-born singer acknowledged his admiration for Olamide but confirmed that he is currently focused on building his record label.

“At the moment, I have my record label, Oosha Records. I would love to collaborate with YBNL, but if I weren’t in a position to stand alone, YBNL would be the best place to be. I love Baddo (Olamide) a lot—I’m Baddo’s boy,” the 27-year-old stated.

When asked if he had spoken to Olamide, he replied, “Not yet, but hopefully, I’ll get to meet him soon.” He teased a future collaboration, adding, “After this EP, there’ll be a feature with Baddo, and it’s going to be a killer.”

‘Joy is coming’ vision

Speaking about his viral hit Joy Is Coming, Fido shared that the song has deep spiritual roots. “I had a dream that I’d bring joy to people. I’m a religious person and a Christian. I’m a spiritual person—I focus on what I need to focus on. I had this feeling that everybody would experience divine joy from God. When you have it, there’s no reason to worry,” he explained.

The singer, inspired by Nigerian music icons like Olamide, Kizz Daniel, and Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, also shared a proud moment in his career. He revealed that during the Detty December period, an unnamed Nigerian superstar reached out to him and said, “Fido, you’re doing great, and I look forward to seeing you at the O2 Arena.”

The 27-year-old singer honed his musical skills in his local church choir and has rapidly become one of Nigeria’s most talked-about music stars in less than a year.

Following the success of his hit single Awolowo featuring Tiwa Savage, Fido released Joy Is Coming in December 2024. Inspired by his experiences and struggles, the track became an anthem of hope and resilience.

The song went viral on TikTok, and influencers use it in their videos. Soon after, it climbed to No. 1 on Apple Music Nigeria’s Top 100 and No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard Afrobeats Chart. ‘Joy is Coming’ has garnered over 1.5 million views on YouTube, with celebrities like Funke Akindele and Davido vibing. The track received an additional boost when Kizz Daniel joined the remix.

