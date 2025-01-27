Fast-rising Nigerian singer Idowu Babatunde, better known as RBC, has dropped his debut extended play (EP), ‘Responsible Bhard Child’.
The five-track body of work includes tracks like ‘Intro’, ‘Who Dey Breathe?’, ‘Heavy On Peace,’ ‘Level Up,’ and ‘Way Too Rough.’
The UK-based artiste also featured the expertise of music star Seyi Vibez and Afro-pop singer Diamond Jimma in the EP.
The singer said that his personal experiences and emotions inspired the body of work, capturing a specific moment.
“It was a journey of vulnerability and reflection, where I pushed myself creatively and aimed to connect deeply with listeners,” he said.
“Ultimately, I wanted the EP to feel like an honest conversation and a snapshot of where I was emotionally during that time.”
The project explores self-discovery, growth, and love themes, aiming to connect deeply with listeners.
Born on 13 February 1999, the Ogun State indigene’s music journey began in Ijemo Titun High School in Abeokuta, where he would freestyle with friends during break times.
RBC, an alumnus of the Federal College of Education, Abeokuta, was inspired by a friend’s lyrical flow and fell in love with the craft.
The 25-year-old singer started writing songs and practising, eventually recording his first track.
With ‘Responsible Bhard Child’, RBC says he hopes to make a mark in the music industry.
Stream EP here
