Very few players get to write their names into a club’s history books within three minutes of their debut, but Sunshine Stars’ new signing, Alao Dabani, did just that.

Scoring not one but two goals just 40 minutes into his first appearance, the former Lobi Stars forward emphatically announced his arrival to the Akure Gunners.

Dubbed the “Super Sub,” Dabani’s immediate impact has sparked excitement among fans and teammates alike.

In an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the striker opened up about his preparation for the match, his emotional connection to the game, and his ambitions for the rest of the season.

“God did it twice for me”

Dabani’s joy was infectious as he reflected on his incredible debut. Asked about his emotions after netting a brace for his new team, he couldn’t contain his excitement.

“I’m so excited,” Dabani said, a wide grin lighting up his face. “Before the match, I asked God for just one goal, and I promised to do Thanksgiving for it. But God did it twice for me.”

The striker revealed how mentally prepared he was for his debut and how he stayed patient on the sidelines. “I was very prepared for this match,” he added. “I trusted in God, and everything fell into place perfectly.”

Settling in quickly

Dabani attributed his seamless integration into the Sunshine Stars squad to the supportive environment the coaching staff and his teammates created.

“I want to appreciate the coaches and my teammates for their effort in seeing that I settle down quickly into the team,” he said.

His performance speaks volumes about his readiness to adapt. “I think the result speaks for itself already,” Dabani continued. “I’m settling into the team faster than I expected.”

Why Sunshine Stars?

When asked about his decision to leave Lobi Stars for Sunshine Stars, Dabani explained it was about seeking a fresh start.

“I just felt like changing environments, and I think it’s what’s best for me at the moment,” he said, showing no regrets about his choice.

More goals to come

For Sunshine Stars fans, Dabani had a clear message: the best is yet to come.

“The fans should be expecting more goals. This is just the beginning. I’m ready to give them more goals,” he promised, setting the tone for a season of high expectations.

Alao Dabani’s debut is a testament to his skill, faith, and determination.

With his strong mentality and ability to adapt, Sunshine Stars may have found the spark they need to ignite their season.

Fans will be eagerly watching as Dabani looks to deliver on his promise of more goals and electrifying performances.

