Social media has been abuzz over the past 24 hours as Nigerian singer Oludipe David, popularly known as Spyro, publicly clashed with music executive Ubi Franklin and showbiz mogul Paul Okoye, aka Paulo.

The controversies stem from Spyro’s allegations about unpaid performance fees, disputed financial dealings, and grievances about label mismanagement.

These claims were ignited during Spyro’s appearance on the Echoo Room podcast on Wednesday, where he recounted his journey in the Nigerian music industry.

Deceit allegations

During the podcast, Spyro accused Ubi of deceit involving a performance fee. He explained that Ubi had approached him with an offer to perform at a birthday party, claiming the event was organised by Davido, but it turned out to be a different case.

“I have an issue with Ubi Franklin. I had a pending video shoot with Davido for one of my hit songs, so I agreed to go for a birthday offer. Ubi said that he (Davido) was going to give $5,000. I called him to the side and said I don’t charge that amount; I charge at least N20 million in Nigerian currency. He (Ubi) came and said Davido wanted me and singer Iyanya to perform at a birthday party. I called him to the side and said, ‘I don’t charge that amount. My management is here—this was unplanned and unprofessional,’” Spyro revealed.

Spyro claimed he reluctantly performed due to the dignitaries in attendance.

“After I performed, I called Ubi and asked for the payment. He then said it wasn’t Davido who was behind the request. Ubi used Davido’s name to deceive me into performing without proper compensation,” Spyro alleged.

Debt Leverage

In a rebuttal, Ubi, in an Instagram Live, accused Spyro of owing him ₦10.5 million as a 10% commission for facilitating the purchase of a car worth ₦105 million.

Ubi explained that he withheld the $5,000 as leverage until Spyro paid his alleged debt. He stressed that he had no reason to deceive Spyro or falsely use Davido’s name, especially since Spyro had direct access to Davido.

Ubi said, “Over the years, I’ve been misrepresented. If a business deal goes wrong, I get dragged and insulted. In 2025, I won’t stay silent or let anyone damage my name. And please, stop using Davido’s name to make your story more interesting or to get attention.”

He added, “It makes no sense, but gullible people will believe it. I’ve never used David’s name to gain anything. If you’re trying to use me to kick off your PR for the year, it won’t work because I have too much to lose. Pay me 10% off the car I helped you buy. You told me to wait until you finished paying, but I know you completed the payment in December. You owe me ₦10.5 million, and I have $5,000 for you. If we balance it out, you owe me ₦2.5 million because $5,000 is about ₦8 million. In 2025, I’ll address every accusation against me. Spyro, where is my 10% from the car deal? You owe me ₦2.5 million.”

Chat receipts surface

The dispute escalated as Spyro shared screenshots of conversations to support claims. Spyro’s messages revealed months of reminders to Ubi about the $5,000 payment. One of his messages read, “Oga Ubi, it’s not nice that I have to chase you for money I worked for. Please fix this.”

On 24 December 2024, Spyro reminded Ubi again, writing, “Big man, it’s 24th today, and yet nothing on the money. Whatever happens today, please take it that I have tried.”

But Ubi interpreted the statement as a threat in the chat, responding, “You threatening me, Spyro? Okay.”

On Thursday morning, Spyro continued the call out and stated that he was not ready to relent on Ubi’s case till he was brought to book.

“We go again today for OWE-BI-FRANKLIN. I will not rest till he is brought to book. #WePin. I will never leave nor forsake you, OWE-BI-FRANKLIN… I will stand by your neck. I will make it my duty to bring you to book. OWE-BI-FRANKLIN… not until you apologise, I will forgive you and let the money go.”

The public spat divided fans and industry insiders, with some supporting Spyro’s demands while others criticised him for airing grievances publicly.

Enter Paulo

Adding another layer to the controversy, Spyro, who claimed to be signed to entertainment tycoon Paulo, spoke about his former record label experience and criticised him for alleged label mismanagement.

During the podcast, Spyro revealed he had been signed to PaulO’s label for two years but made no financial gains. Instead, he claimed he had to borrow money from the label owner to meet personal needs.

‘’I was signed to PaulO of One Africa Music Fest. I didn’t make anything from the label, and PaulO knew my plight but did nothing about it. I was in tears because nothing was going well for me. I was signed to a label owned by a billionaire with three Rolls Royce, yet nothing to show. I borrowed money from the record label owner to cover basic needs. I spent two years with the label. I was always in tears because nothing was working for me. My financial struggles worsened, leading to banks pursuing me over unpaid debts. He (Paulo) is a kind man, but while he’s great in showbiz, running a label is not his forte.”

PaulO’s daughter, Vanessa Okoye, waded in. Vanessa wrote, “Some people in this music industry are crazy. One small hit, and you are granting interviews and talking rubbish. The way a lot of you are so quick to bite the hand that has once helped you before. God forgive you.”

Hours after PaulO responded to Spyro’s allegation. He disclosed via his Instagram story that he spent over ₦12 million on Spyro during his time with the label, covering music videos, promotions, and travel expenses. He shared receipts, which included payments for two music videos, international flights, and hotel accommodations, alleging that “there was zero return investment made in Spyro.”

Counter-allegation

By Thursday morning, Spyro countered, stating that PaulO’s receipts only reinforced his struggles. The singer shared a personal story about being allegedly kicked out of his (Spyro) hotel in Wembley, England, after One Africa Music Fest because the room was only booked for one night.

“I didn’t lie, Oga @pauloo2104. Your receipts prove my point. I didn’t check the travel details because I remember being kicked out of my hotel after One Africa at Wembley. The room was only booked for one night, and I was left in the cold for hours until @superkunle’s sister got me an Airbnb. I stayed there without food, and the lady in the house fed me for two days before I changed my flight and returned to Lagos. Till today, no one has asked how I was. I’m grateful for everything you did for me, sir. It all helped me become the Spyro I am today, and I appreciate that. Baba, let’s be honest—we’re still cool. We even went on tour recently, and you were kind. We had fun. All love, Baba.

“Should I talk about how label staff treat ‘upcoming’ artistes? I was mistreated, like my words didn’t matter. I was already struggling with self-esteem, and they made it worse. One staff member even spoke to me like I didn’t exist. I told Oga Paulo, and to be fair, he corrected the person but was hardly around. If I start talking about what I went through… but that’s for another day. No one cares about an artiste’s feelings; they see him as property. This happened to me as a University of Ibadan graduate. I went through hell.”

