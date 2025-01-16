A fire outbreak in one-storey building in Abuja on Wednesday night claimed the life of a five-year-old girl and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

The building is located at 16 Ottawa Street, Efab Metropolis Estate, Karsana, close to Gwarinpa in the federal capital.

The fire, which gutted several rooms on the first floor of the building, reportedly began around 10:30 p.m.

PREMIUM TIMES noticed the charred remains of household items piled outside during a visit to the compound on Thursday.

Despite the devastation, the family continues to reside in the building.

Residents of the estate and friends of the family were seen trooping into the compound to commiserate with them.

However, this reporter could not speak with the victim’s father as he was receiving the visitors.

A security guard who did not want his name mentioned, however, told this newspaper that he witnessed the incident.

He narrated that the fire started as the family’s generator was running and supplying electricity to the house though he could not identify its exact cause.

“The girl had just completed her homework and gone to bed while her parents were downstairs when the incident happened.

“I’m not sure if it was caused by a glitch in the socket or an extension cord. I watched as her family ran out, but she was still inside, asleep. By the time they went back to rescue her, the fire had already burnt her badly,” he said.

The child, whose name was yet to be confirmed, was buried on Thursday morning.

Estate association speaks

Olopade Adekunle, chairman of the estate association, described the incident as tragic and that investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

“The terrifying incident happened yesterday, and unfortunately, a life was lost. As neighbours, we are standing close to the family to see how much support we can offer. It’s a situation we would have wished away,” he said.

Mr Adekunle also said there is urgent need for improved firefighting infrastructure within the estate, which spans over 200 hectares and is managed by Blue Fountain Properties Limited (BFPL).

“Regarding the firefighting equipment and infrastructure, we have received multiple recommendations from the residents on the immediate need to establish a functional fire station within the estate.

“We will continue to engage BFPL, government agencies and all relevant stakeholders as soon as possible to see to the immediate deployment of these necessities. There are also other environmental safety procedures that we will encourage all residents to imbibe,” he said.

Pattern of tragedy

This fire marks yet another tragedy in the estate.

In March, 2024, a diesel explosion at the residence of Abubakar Musa, a judge of the Federal High Court, killed three persons, including a welder and his two apprentices.

The explosion occurred as they worked on a leaking diesel container. All three victims died instantly, and their remains were evacuated to a nearby mortuary by officers from Galadima Police Station.

The repeated incidents have shown growing concerns over safety standards and emergency response systems in residential areas across the city.

PREMIUM TIMES reported a fire incident that destroyed the last floor of a popular hotel, Focus Holiday Inn, in Abuja on Wednesday.

The fire incident started at 3 a.m. because of an electrical fault.

