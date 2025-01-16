Veteran actress Ngozi Ezeonu is trending on social media following her passionate call for decency and professionalism among aspiring actors.

For decades, Nollywood has been plagued by controversies surrounding indecent dressing, particularly during auditions for aspiring female actresses.

Critics argue that this practice often influences casting decisions, with some actresses securing roles based on appearance and perceived allure rather than talent and skill.

This raises serious concerns about the integrity of the audition process today and the industry’s fairness and professionalism.

Kanayo o ‘Kanayo’, Zack Orji, Patience Ozokwor, and others previously decried indecent dressing during auditions and in the industry.

They maintained that such dressing can negatively impact the image of the industry and potentially influence young people.

In a viral video obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, Ngozi not only joined the chorus of voices calling for decent dressing but also warned and vowed to take action against aspiring actresses caught in the act (dressed indecently).

Analysis

In the 50-second video, the journalist-turned-actress, dressed in traditional attire and wearing sunglasses, was seen addressing two ladies who attended an audition where she served as a judge.

The actress questioned the ladies about attending the audition without wearing bras.

She vowed to disqualify, in the future, any aspiring actress who shows up at an audition under her supervision dressed inappropriately.

The 2012 Best Supporting Actress nomination winner at the 8th Africa Movie Academy Awards emphasised that such attire contributes to the perception that actors are “unserious” individuals.

The actress known for portraying archetypal matriarchs in movies said: “Any other day, I’m on an audition table, and I see a lady dressed like the two of you and coming in for an audition, I’ll disqualify that person. How can you dress for an audition without a bra, with your cropped-up top?

“It’s wrong. Who are you trying to impress? That’s why people see us as people who are not serious. I am a serious-minded actress; you cannot catch me dressed like this, even when I was young. It’s wrong to leave your breasts without a bra.”

Reactions

Meanwhile, the actress’s action has sparked various reactions on social media.

Many netizens applauded her for reprimanding the ladies, while others criticised her.

Below are several comments the viral video has received.

https://twitter.com/ibkzzle01/status/1879504744387067926

Ngozi Ezeonu did right by openly cautioning those kid-ladies. The caution wasn’t for them only; it was for everyone else on her set. It’s very disrespectful and immoral that these girls would show up at her movie location braless. Their intent wasn’t to act; it's to seduce men. https://t.co/Pgeyc7vLwz — Obiasogu David (@afrisagacity) January 16, 2025

https://x.com/Laurenkween1/status/1879809128614576325?t=8HPRLy62U6_BB2jUuDQNtQ&s=19

I understand that bras can be uncomfortable, and many girls with smaller breasts might prefer not to wear them. However, there’s a time and place for everything. An audition is similar to a job interview, it’s your chance to make a strong first impression. Just like you wouldn’t… — treazy (@Treazyblaq) January 15, 2025

who still wear bra? Bra that causes so much discomfort and back ache lmao……. How does not wearing bra correlate with the audition — Vivian (@VivianRora) January 15, 2025

https://x.com/Forexpatron/status/1879551842906145187?t=m8NVPRVn5J3AEyOqL7gCwA&s=19

https://twitter.com/SimoncoleB/status/1879466732911571446

