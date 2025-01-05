Nuhu Yaqub, a former vice-chancellor of the University of Abuja, has died.

Mr Yaqub, a professor, reportedly passed on on Saturday at a private hospital in Abuja after a brief illness.

The late university teacher, also a former vice-chancellor of Sokoto State University, born in Okene, Kogi, on 3 March 1951, was in Okene 10 days ago to deliver a keynote address at a lecture organised by De Noble Club 10 Kogi Central.

At the time of his passing, he was the chairperson of the Academic Advisory Board of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies(NILDS).

NILDS DG mourns loss

The Director-General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Abubakar Sulaiman, has described the death of Mr Yaqub as a great loss to Nigeria.

Mr Sulaiman, a professor, said in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday that Yaqub’s demise was shocking and devastating.

The director-general said that the late academic was a renowned scholar who played a pivotal role in advancing education and research in Nigeria.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Yaqub’s dedication and expertise have left an indelible mark on the intellectual development of the nation, influencing countless students and policymakers,” he said.

The director-general lamented that the ‘highly accomplished scholar and political scientist’ exited the stage at a time when his vast experience and knowledge would have been invaluable.

Mr Sulaiman, who said Yaqub’s death was a personal loss to him, added that Kogi State had lost an illustrious son.

He extended his condolences to Yaqub’s wife, children and family, the government and people of Kogi, academic institutions and university communities across the country.

The director-general prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest in Aljanat Firdaus and give his family, colleagues and everyone mourning him the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

