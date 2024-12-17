Guinness World Records on Monday declared “One Dance” by Drake, featuring WizKid and Kyla, released on 5 April 2016, the first song to surpass one billion streams on Spotify.

By 15 October 2016, “One Dance” had achieved the feat after becoming the most-played song ever on Spotify, with over one billion individual streams.

By the end of 2016, it was named the biggest song in the world, making Drake the most popular musician on Spotify.

It overtook the previous record held by Major Lazer and DJ Snake’s “Lean On.”

Other exclusive club members of Spotify’s billion streams are The Chainsmokers, Halsey’s dance-pop tune “Closer, ” and Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You’’.

‘One Dance’ is a collaborative masterpiece, serving as one of the lead tracks in Drake’s fourth studio album, Views. The song, a fusion of dancehall and afrobeat, was co-written by the talented trio of Wizkid, Drake, and Tyla, along with its co-producers Nineteen85 and Noah’ 40’Shebib, with production assistance from Wizkid. This collective effort is a testament to the power of unity in creating musical magic.

Upon its release, ‘One Dance’ swiftly ascended to the top in 15 countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Its reign continued, making it the longest-running top 10 single of the 2010s decade in these regions and the United States, cementing its global appeal.

All thanks to his feature on the track, Wizkid became the first Nigerian artiste to (chart on and) top the US Billboard Hot 100.

Innumerable feats

‘One Dance’ was not just a hit but a record-breaker. It marked Drake’s first number-one single in all 15 countries as the lead artiste.

It dominated the US Billboard Hot 100 for ten non-consecutive weeks and set a new standard in the UK Singles Chart with 15 straight weeks at the top, making it a true chart-topping phenomenon.

On 7 September 2016, Billboard named “One Dance” the 2016 Song of the Summer. As of December 2016, it has sold 2 million copies, making it the fifth-best-selling song of the year.

On Apple Music, it was the best-performing song of 2016.

One Dance was the best-performing single worldwide in 2016 and is among the best-selling digital singles ever.

Check out the track here

