Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has urged dog owners in Enugu State to vaccinate their dogs against rabies as part of the state’s efforts to eliminate the continued transmission of the disease.
On Sunday, Mr Mbah made this call while inaugurating the Zero Rabies in Enugu Campaign Initiative at the State Veterinary Clinic in Enugu.
Mr Mbah, represented by Patrick Ubru, the commissioner for Agriculture and Agro-industrialisation, emphasised that rabies remained one of the most preventable yet devastating diseases affecting human and animal health.
He noted that the state government, in collaboration with the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), had taken significant steps toward ensuring the safety, health, and well-being of both people and animals.
Mr Mbah assured that the government would provide the necessary resources to drive the campaign and appealed to individuals, families, and communities to ensure their dogs were vaccinated.
The governor also called on community and religious leaders, organisations, and health educators to help spread awareness about the dangers of rabies and its prevention.
He stressed that the Zero Rabies Campaign in Enugu State was not just an initiative but a call to action for every stakeholder in the state and society.
“By launching this campaign, the Enugu State Government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-Industrialisation in collaboration with NVMA, is taking a significant step towards ensuring the safety, health, and well-being of our people and animals.
“This campaign aligns with the global target of eliminating human deaths from dog-mediated rabies by 2030,” Mr Mbah stated.
He commended the initiative’s collaborative approach and emphasised the importance of a united front in addressing public health challenges.
Chidiebere Iloh, the state chairperson of NVMA, highlighted that rabies remained a global public health concern, with more than 99 per cent of human rabies deaths resulting from dog bites.
According to him, most of these deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, including Nigeria.
Mr Iloh said that veterinarians in the state were prepared to provide technical expertise in mass dog vaccinations, both in the Enugu metropolis and rural communities.
He also emphasised the importance of the One Health Approach, which integrated human, animal, and environmental health efforts to ensure sustainable rabies prevention and control in the state.
Therefore, Mr Iloh stressed that the campaign’s success depended not only on technical expertise but also on the active involvement of community leaders, pet owners, and all residents of Enugu State.
Chibuike Eze, a dog owner and campaign beneficiary, expressed gratitude to the state government and veterinary doctors for the initiative and the free vaccination his dog received.
