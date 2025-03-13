Former President Muhammadu Buhari has reaffirmed his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying he would want to be addressed as a loyal member of the party.

Mr Buhari said this in a statement on X by his media aide, Garba Shehu, on Thursday.

The statement comes following the recent defection of the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, from the APC to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Mr El-Rufai, a founding member of the APC, had said he consulted the former president on his plan to exit the ruling party.

“I consulted Buhari on Friday; I told him my reasons for leaving the APC and the responses of other people I consulted. (Mr) Buhari responded that he is now a statesman, but he knows my worries and prayed for me,” the former governor told the BBC Hausa Service in an interview.

Mr El-Rufai’s statement fuelled speculations in some quarters that some prominent members of the APC were planning to dump the party.

Mr Buhari, in the statement, said he would never turn his back on the party that offered him its presidential ticket twice.

He was president between 2015 and 2023.

He said he would remain in the APC to popularise it by all means.

“I am an APC member and I like to be addressed as such. I will try to popularise the party by all means,” he said.

I AM APC MEMBER, I LIKE TO BE ADDRESSED AS ONE-BUHARI.

Without referring to any individual, a cast of characters, or issues, principles and ideals currently being discussed by party leaders at various levels, the former president, Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated what he said times without number that he is member of the All Progressives Congress, APC and would like to be addressed as a loyal member of the party.

He says he wants to leave no one in doubt that he would never turn his back to the party that gave him two terms of office and would do whatever he can to popularise it.

“I am an APC member and I like to be addressed as such. I will try to popularise the party by all means.”

He went on to add that at present, he has nothing but gratitude for the support that the party gave him before and during his tenure as president, which he considers as the highest honour, and would never ask for anything more.

He further stated that the pains taken by the founding fathers to establish a strong party to protect our constitution, and democracy as a system of government are worthy sacrifices that should be cherished and nurtured.

