The just concluded Fencing World Cup in Lagos, Nigeria, has been hailed as a groundbreaking event for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES in Lagos, Pat Aiyenuro, president of the British Fencing Association, affirmed the two-day competition signals a significant milestone for the sport in the region.

“This is the first Sub-Saharan competition of such quality. Most of the fencing competitions have been in Egypt and Tunisia,” said Ms Aiyenuro, who is deeply involved in promoting fencing across the African continent.

The Fencing World Cup attracted ten nations, including Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Ms Aiyenuro believes this event marks the beginning of a new era for Nigerian sports. “I think it’s good to bring people into Nigeria to see Nigeria and the reality that we are a force to be reckoned with.”

The British Fencing Association President hinted she has received calls from countries like Germany and the United States indicating interest in being part of future competitions in Nigeria.

“It’s a real credit to the Nigerian Fencing Federation for all the hard work that they have done to be able to get to this point,” Ms Aiyenuro said.

“It means that the rest of the world is taking Nigeria seriously in the sport, otherwise we wouldn’t be offered the chance to host such a prestigious event.” She added

Grassroots development

Ms Aiyenuro stressed the importance of developing grassroots programs as the foundation for long-term success in fencing.

“We have a grassroots program where we offer fencing in schools. We need to work more at the grassroots because that’s where our talents will be coming from,” she explained.

Efforts are underway to make the sport more accessible in Nigeria and across neighbouring countries. “One of my missions is to make fencing accessible not just to Nigerians but to surrounding countries as well because there is a lot of untapped talent,” she said.

Ms Aiyenuro also called for increased sponsorship and government support to help grow the sport. “Fencing should be for everyone. It shouldn’t be an elite sport. Where we can get scholarships or sponsorships for talented people will go a long way in developing the sport.”

Increasing female participation

Ms Aiyenuro highlighted the global challenge of increasing female participation in fencing and the need to address this in Africa.

“The problem is not just in Africa. I think globally, there are not as many female fencers as males. We have to start from somewhere,” she said.

She emphasised the importance of creating role models for young girls through female coaches.

“If girls see female coaches, they will want to copy and start to fence as well. One of the things we need to do is get more female coaches, which will help attract more female fencers.”

Nigeria’s path to the Olympics

The ultimate goal, Ms Aiyenuro said, is to have Nigerian fencers compete at the Olympics.

“Eventually, we want Nigeria to get to the Olympics in fencing. It’s a possibility—maybe not now, but in a couple of Olympic cycles, I think we have a good chance.”

She praised the progress in Nigeria, including establishing a solid infrastructure and coaching facilities.

“We have a lot of people in the USA and UK, but we are starting to grow talent in Nigeria. That is what leads to champions in the future.”

As the first black woman to serve as president of any sports federation in Europe, Ms Aiyenuro is proud of her role in promoting fencing globally and within Africa. “I think it’s good to bring people into Nigeria to see the reality that we are a force to be reckoned with. We are just behind, but I think in a few years’ time, we hope to be in the same positions as the North Africans.”

The Fencing World Cup in Lagos is a promising step forward, showcasing Nigeria’s potential to host international events and nurture future fencing champions.

