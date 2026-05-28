The Atiku Abubakar Support Organisation (ASO) has congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on his emergence as the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 general elections, describing his victory as a reflection of Nigerians’ confidence in his leadership and experience.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the organisation, Victor Moses, on Wednesday, the group said Atiku’s emergence signalled the beginning of “a journey of hope” for millions of Nigerians seeking purposeful leadership and national renewal.

The organisation stated that the outcome of the party’s presidential primary underscored the trust reposed in Atiku by party members and Nigerians across the country.

According to the statement, the former vice-president possesses the leadership qualities, national appeal and experience required to steer the country toward economic recovery, national unity and democratic progress.

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The group also commended the leadership of the ADC for conducting what it described as a peaceful, credible and transparent direct primary election across the federation.

It noted that the successful conduct of the exercise had strengthened the party’s democratic credentials and demonstrated its readiness to provide Nigerians with a credible alternative ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

“Today marks the beginning of a journey of hope for millions of Nigerians. With Atiku Abubakar as its standard-bearer, the ADC stands ready to deliver purposeful leadership and genuine progress for our nation in 2027,” the statement read.

The organisation further praised other aspirants who participated in the contest, particularly former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and businessman Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, for what it described as their sportsmanship and contributions to the democratic process within the party.

It said their participation enriched internal democracy and encouraged healthy political engagement among party members.

Following the party’s presidential primaries, Atiku secured the ADC presidential ticket after defeating Mr Amaechi and Mr Hayatu-Deen in the contest. The returning officer for the exercise, Tunde Ogbeha, declared Atiku the winner after the final collation of results from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The support group also expressed appreciation to party supporters, grassroots mobilisers, youth and women groups, professionals, diaspora networks and volunteers for their support during the primary process.

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According to the organisation, the widespread backing received by the former vice-president reflected a growing national demand for experienced and visionary leadership capable of addressing Nigeria’s economic and security challenges.

The group urged party members, stakeholders and Nigerians to unite behind the ADC candidate ahead of the 2027 election, stressing that the country required courage, unity and purposeful leadership to overcome its current challenges.

“We firmly believe that Atiku Abubakar has the capacity, competence and national appeal needed to lead Nigeria into a brighter future,” the statement added.