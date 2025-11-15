The Group Chief Executive Officer of Bluechip Technologies Limited, Kazeem Tewogbade, has unveiled his memoir titled Unlikely, a reflective narrative that captures the intertwined themes of family, resilience and the quiet, defining moments that shaped his early years.

In the book, Mr Tewogbade traces his journey from a modest childhood to becoming the head of a Pan-African technology firm, offering a thoughtful account of the sacrifices, values and life lessons that steered him toward leadership and purpose.

At the unveiling, which took place at Harbour Point, Lagos, on Thursday, Mr Tewogbade expressed profound gratitude to God, describing the memoir as a celebration of grace, resilience, and divine favour.

Alhaja Adunni

The CEO dedicated the work largely to his mother, Alhaja Adunni, whom he described as “a jewel of inestimable value” and the anchor of his formative years.

According to him, Unlikely captures what felt like an unspoken mother-and-son pact—her sacrifices, steadfastness, and commitment to giving him a solid foundation, and his relentless drive to succeed.

“Mum, you have excellently fulfilled your side of the deal,” he said with emotion, noting that every step of his journey bears her imprint.

He also paid tribute to his late father, whose strict discipline and values shaped his character.

“My dad is not here today; it is the tenth year since he departed this world. I miss him so dearly,” he said. The CEO also acknowledged the role his father played in instilling honesty, diligence, and responsibility in him and his siblings.

Memoir

Mr Tewogbade revealed that for years, he felt his accomplishments were not yet significant enough to merit a memoir.

He, however, noted that his previous feelings changed after reflecting on the importance of documenting one’s story—not for its volume of achievements but for the uniqueness of the journey. He encouraged others to tell their own stories, stressing that every narrative holds value.

The memoir, he explained, is a testament to the reality that success, however unlikely it may seem, is attainable through faith, hard work, and hopefulness.

Drawing inspiration from the Quran (94:5-6), he emphasised that life’s challenges often come paired with ease and breakthroughs.

Mr Tewogbade also celebrated the impact of Kayode Soyombo, whose mentorship and support shaped not only his journey but also inspired two significant publications: Vantage and now Unlikely.

He expressed hope that Soyombo would someday tell his own story so the world could fully appreciate his contributions.

Family

Addressing his children, two of whom were present at the event, he urged them to define their paths and exceed the legacy of effort and values he and their mother have laid before them.

“At the end of the day, make your mum and me realise that you are our best accomplishment,” he said.

Reflecting on his professional journey, Mr Tewogbade highlighted how Bluechip Technologies evolved into a leading Pan-African IT services company.

The CEO noted that the enterprise was built on adaptability, integrity, and a deep commitment to delivering value. He described the company’s focus on futuristic problem-solving and customer trust as key pillars of its success.

Looking ahead, the CEO revealed that sustainability and continuity now occupy his mind. He is determined to build an enterprise that will not only outlive him but also future generations of leadership.

Mr Tewogbade concluded by thanking guests and supporters who graced the launch, describing their presence as a profound honour. Unlikely is now available to the public.