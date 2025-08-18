Nigerian billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Femi Otedola, on Monday officially released his long-awaited memoir, “Making It Big: Lessons from a Life in Business”, now available worldwide in hardcover and paperback.

The book, which chronicles Mr Otedola’s extraordinary journey from his modest beginnings to becoming a billionaire at 41, was launched in London and simultaneously put on sale across the globe, including through major outlets such as makingitbigbook.com and Dymocks, Australia’s largest bookseller.

“Making It Big” takes readers behind the scenes of Mr Otedola’s rise as one of Africa’s most influential entrepreneurs.

It recounts how he built businesses in oil and gas, shipping, power, real estate, and finance, while also navigating crippling setbacks that at times threatened his fortune and reputation.

The memoir highlights his resilience, appetite for risk, and ability to reinvent himself at critical moments.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization, described the “Making It Big” as “a rare book by a successful African business leader documenting his journey and sharing lessons for posterity, especially for younger generations.”

Beyond business, Mr Otedola uses the book to reflect on philanthropy, legacy, and his pride in African identity.

He details his extensive donations to education, healthcare, religious institutions, and disaster relief, and how his work as Executive Chairman of Geregu Power PLC and Chairman of FirstHoldCo PLC continues to shape Africa’s economic landscape.

High-profile figures, including Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, and the President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, have endorsed the memoir, describing it as both an inspirational story and a practical guide for future entrepreneurs.

At its heart, Making It Big is a call to dream boldly, turn crises into opportunities, and build enterprises that create lasting impact.

Mr Otedola says the book is his way of passing on the lessons of his life to inspire the next generation of African leaders.

The memoir is available globally from today, August 18, 2025, through bookstores and online platforms.