Theresa Emegwara, popularly known as TesGlam, is set to challenge the he Guinness World Record for the Longest Continuous Makeup Application by an Individual.

TesGlam aims to eclipse Ghana’s Akosua Mantey Roselyn’s record of 103 hours, 25 minutes, and 33 seconds, set on 3 April 2024.

The ambitious endeavor, tagged ‘Glam-4-144,’ is scheduled to begin on 14 August 2025. TesGlam is targeting an extraordinary 144 hours, which will approximate six days of non-stop makeup artistry, to surpass the existing record.

Her Guinness World Record attempt marks a pinnacle in her career, reflecting her evolution from grassroots to global make-artist aspirations.

In a press statement, TesGlam reflected on her pursuit of the world record: “This attempt is more than just about setting a record; it’s about pushing boundaries, inspiring a generation, and showcasing the immense talent within Nigeria’s creative economy.

“It’s about demonstrating that with passion, perseverance, and unwavering dedication, dreams, no matter how ambitious, can become a reality,” she said.

Record holders

TesGlam’s challenge is poised to inspire Nigerians, particularly young creatives, by demonstrating the power of ambition and perseverance.

She stated her goal to inspire Nigerians with her world record pursuit: “I am immensely proud to bring this challenge to Nigeria and hope it ignites a spark of ambition in every young person.”

Her effort aligns with Nigeria’s growing legacy of Guinness World Record holders, including Hilda Baci for the longest cooking marathon and Tunde Onakoya for the longest chess marathon.

Guinness World Records has officially approved the move for the world record, for the artist to showcase her exceptional skill and endurance.

The artist’s goal is not only to break the record but to do so by a significant margin, embodying the resilience and determination that define Nigeria’s creative spirit.

