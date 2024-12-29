BBNaija’s Ocee welcomes baby with fiancée

Big Brother Naija star Ocee Mbadiwe welcomed a baby girl with his fiancée. The reality TV star shared the joyful news on his Instagram while wishing his followers a Merry Christmas.

In his post, Ocee, best known for participating in Big Brother Naija Season 9 alongside his identical twin brother, Ozee, expressed gratitude, describing his daughter as the “greatest Christmas gift” and a “perfect reminder of God’s greatness.” The lawyer revealed she arrived two weeks ago and called her the miracle they had prayed for. “MERRY CHRISTMAS from us to you,” he concluded.

Asake unfollows everyone, removes YBNL on bio

Asake surprised fans by unfollowing Olamide and others on Instagram and removing traces of his affiliation with the YBNL record label.

The “Lonely At The Top” crooner cleared his Instagram page, replacing the YBNL mention in his bio with “creative director.”

This move left many wondering about his relationship with the label and its boss, Olamide. The singer reportedly declined a fresh contract from the label boss despite the previous contract’s success in his career. Asake’s actions quickly became a trending topic, sparking reactions and speculation among netizens. While some questioned the possible reasons for the change, others shared their opinions about the implications for his career. The two music stars have been relatively quiet to react to the rumours.

‘This might be my last album,’ Tiwa hints at retirement

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage hinted at retiring from music, revealing that her upcoming album might be her last. The 44-year-old expressed feeling exhausted, emphasising that she has given her best to her career.

In an Instagram story, Savage wrote, “This might be my last studio album. I am tired, I don try,” sparking reactions from fans about her possible exit from the music scene.

Wizkid buys N2.4bn mansion

Afrobeats singer Wizkid reportedly purchased two luxurious mansions in Ikoyi, Lagos, for a combined N2.4 billion, sparking admiration and discussions online. T

The interiors of the properties showcased opulence, leaving fans in awe and praising Wizkid for his achievement.

However, not everyone was impressed. When an X (formerly Twitter) user downplayed the feat, this prompted a response from real estate promoter Ola of Lagos. O

la defended Wizkid, revealing the cost of the mansions and criticising the undue pressure placed on celebrities.

Mohbad’s brother accuses Yomi Fabiyi of fake news, demands N1 billion damages

Adura Aloba, the younger brother of late singer Mohbad, accused Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi of spreading false claims about the artiste’s death. Speaking to Journalists, Adura alleged that Fabiyi collaborated with Damola Ayinde, who reportedly hacked his TikTok account after purchasing his iPhone 13, to share misleading content, including a fabricated video of Mohbad and his wife arguing before his death. Adura asserted that these actions were intended to blackmail him and tarnish his reputation criminally.

Through his lawyer, Olawale Adeliyi Esq., Adura petitioned the police, demanding an investigation into Fabiyi’s actions. He called Fabiyi to retract his statements, issue a public apology, and cease defamatory activities. Additionally, Adura is seeking N1 billion in damages.

Filmmaker AY Makun laments the lack of support

Popular comedian and filmmaker Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, expressed disappointment over the lack of support from fellow men despite his hard work. The comedian, who just released his new movie, The Waiter, stated that men are often more willing to support women than their male counterparts.

In X post, AY shared his frustrations, stating, “One day men go tell man ‘wetin man do man.’ Must we get breasts and yansh to have the support of our fellow men?” He claimed to be the only male Nigerian filmmaker who hasn’t quit the industry due to inadequate support. AY clarified that his message wasn’t aimed at women but rather at the need for men to support each other in their careers.

And i repeat, “WEY TIN MAN DO MAN?” Begging your fellow male actors to join you in promoting your film shouldn’t be a big deal. Especially when i have always been doing the same for everyone. Do you know how frustrating it is to pay actors who end up promoting other films and… pic.twitter.com/Py9I6SuuAm — AY COMEDIAN (@AYCOMEDIAN) December 24, 2024

Miss Universe: ‘I’ve not been okay post-pageant,’ Chidimma Adetshina

South African-born Nigerian beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina opened up about her state of mind following her participation in the Miss Universe pageant, where she was crowned first runner-up. The young model, who previously faced drama over her Nigerian roots, went viral after sharing her feelings in a video. Many Nigerians expressed concern for Chidimma’s mental health after the clip, as she admitted that she had “been in the dark and has not been okay since the competition.”

Speaking on Instagram Live, Chidimma revealed that she had been “struggling with trauma” and had not been active on social media. She shared that she was focusing on herself and was hopeful that 2025 would bring positive change. Chidimma also explained why she hadn’t attended recent pageants, citing the emotional toll of her experience and the need to heal.

How I started the use of ‘bad English’ — TikToker Peller

Popular TikTok influencer Hamzat Habeeb, aka Peller, explained the truth behind his use of ‘bad English’ in a recent viral clip. Many of his followers had questioned whether he could speak proper English and why he chose to speak the way he did. In a podcast session with The Honest Bunch, Peller revealed that he initially spoke good English before starting his TikTok career. However, he noticed that people weren’t taking him seriously, and his viewership dropped, with only his family members tuning in.

Peller switched to speaking in broken English, and his viewership grew. He realised that Nigerians preferred this style, which led him to continue using it. Although he later attempted to return to speaking proper English, he admitted that the “damage had already been done,” and his audience was accustomed to his manner of speaking.

Industry beef: Tems, Tyla party in Lagos

Nigerian singer Tems and South African artist Tyla were spotted dancing together at a party in Lagos despite their rivalry over awards. The duo, competing for several international awards, put aside tension as they enjoyed the night, dancing to Tyla’s song “Shake Ah.” In a video shared on social media, the two singers were seen having fun together, showing no signs of rivalry.

Tems, dressed in a long black gown, and Tyla, wearing a cream outfit with a short skirt, were cheered on by partygoers as they danced. This public display of friendship comes despite Tyla defeating Tems at the MTV European Music Awards in November, where Tyla won the ‘Best Afrobeats’ category. Fans reacted positively to the video, praising the two stars for shutting off beef doubts.

Tems and Tyla last night. This is too lit 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/NriMRhR4tG — OLAMIDE 🌸💖 (@Olamide0fficial) December 24, 2024

Gideon Okeke calls out Jim Iyke, seeks AGN probe

Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke accused his colleague Jim Iyke of endangering his life on set. In the Instagram post, the actor recalled a dangerous incident while filming on Jim Iyke’s set that allegedly resulted in him needing two stitches, with a three-month recovery time. Gideon called on the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Producers Guild of Nigeria (PGN), and Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN) to investigate the matter, stating that it was time for actors to be insured for safety on sets.

He also referenced the tragic death of fellow actor Junior Pope, who drowned during a film shoot, as a stark reminder of the need for better safety measures. Gideon claimed that Jim Iyke has been evading responsibility and called him out for creating a toxic environment on set. Gideon, who was part of a safety committee following Junior Pope’s death, vowed to be a champion for safety in Nollywood, insisting that actors deserve better protection.

VDM’s missing NGO funds is a prank — Dammy Krane

Nigerian singer Dammy Krane dismissed the claim that N180 million was stolen from Very Dark Man’s NGO account, saying it was just a prank. Very Dark Man posted on Instagram that his NGO’s account was hacked and N180 million was stolen. He also said the app was temporarily removed for maintenance, and one of the suspects was arrested.

However, Dammy Krane, seen in a recent Instagram video with VDM, explained that the critic is renovating a school in Jos and was joking about the missing money. He wrote on Instagram, “It was a prank. VDM is renovating a school in Jos.” The FCT Police also responded, saying they were unaware of the case and had no investigation. They clarified that there was no record of such a report.

Nollywood actress Biodun Okeowo weds in America

Nollywood actress Biodun Okeowo, also known as Biodun Omoborty, officially married her partner, Adeniyi Olabiyi, in a legal ceremony in the United States. The actress shared beautiful photos from the event on her Instagram, expressing her happiness and gratitude. She described the day as one of the most beautiful of her life, marking her legal union with the love of her life.

Reflecting on the occasion, Omoborty revealed that all the necessary wedding protocols were followed, including traditional, official, and legal ceremonies. She shared her hope for a lasting marriage, stating that this is her first wedding, and by God’s grace, it will be her last. She expressed her joy in her post, saying, “Feel free to call me Mrs Biodun Sofuyi Olabiyi.”

