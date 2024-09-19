The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, has said the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History is now open to creatives.

She said this during a Wednesday tour of the centre, the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), and Onikan House, all within the Onikan environs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the centre offers Yoruba people from Southwest Nigeria and other countries in the Americas and the Caribbean, including Cuba, Brazil and Haiti, a space for reflection and reconnection. It demonstrates how Yoruba culture still impacts musicians, artists, and creative thinkers today.

The centre’s architecture draws inspiration from traditional Yoruba craftsmanship and architecture, using visual metaphors to express the language and culture’s deep artistic and philosophical roots.

The fractal-like building form, which rises from the ground and leans forward (O tesiwaju) to depict the Yoruba people’s progressive nature, responds to its environment.

“The John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History is open already; creatives are coming to display their wares. We have had fashion shows and art exhibitions there. I am using this opportunity to let the young ones out there know that the centre is open for all,” the commissioner said.

Essence

Speaking on the tour’s essence, the commissioner said it would expose the state’s tourism and historical offerings to the world for improved patronage and spur Nigerians’ interest in learning more about the state’s history and tourism assets.

“Lagos is a huge space with so much history and heritage; the untold story of Lagos must be relayed. I am with these dignitaries here to show the world the potential of tourism in Lagos. This enables us to tell our story as it should be. It is also to show our children that there is so much embedded in Lagos; there is so much to look out for rather than going out of our shores for leisure.

“Lagos is all about life, work and play. That is what we are showcasing.

So, Lagos is open to business, promoting tourism, and showcasing our heritage in culture and arts.

“We promise to create an environment enabling tourism businesses to thrive. We want the young ones to key into the sector; we have a demography of very young individuals who are waiting for opportunities,” she said.

Pledges

Abubakar Suleiman, Managing Director of Sterling Bank, expressed readiness to work with the NCMM’s management to preserve the nation’s history and arts.

Mr Suleiman also disclosed that the bank was ready to support investors in the tourism sector.

“We must remind ourselves that tourism is also a business. We have seen the incredible walls of history hidden and waiting for us to be exposed. Arts and culture provide many job creation opportunities and position Lagos and Nigeria in the right light, and that is what we are about to do.

“As we get along, we look forward to being able to put funds across to those who can groom tourism and invest in hospitality, hotels, and transport. We are also ready to work with the National Commission for Museums and Monuments to see that we can preserve it in a way that won’t just be for our enjoyment but for the future generations,” he said.

Also speaking, Olugbile Holloway, Director-General of NCMM, emphasised the need for everyone to tell Lagos’s story.

He said this was necessary to grow tourism activities within the state and discourage Nigerians from travelling out of the country for leisure.

(NAN)

