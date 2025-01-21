Renowned scholar and academic, J. A. Akínyanjú, a professor, will be celebrated Wednesday, with a festschrift in his honor.
The event, taking place in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, will bring together an assembly of distinguished scientists, friends, family, and mentees to pay tribute to his remarkable contributions to academia and the advancement of critical thought.
The event will be chaired by Omotoye Olorode, another professor and esteemed scientist and academic, who shares a legacy of intellectual rigoru and public engagement with Mr Akínyanjú.
Mr Akínyanjú, a retired professor of Microbial Physiology and Industrial Microbiology, has left an indelible mark on his field.
His research spans a range of areas, including fermentation studies, industrial enzymes of microbial origin, and probiotics.
Over the decades, his work has been instrumental in shaping the scientific community’s understanding of these vital areas.
Beyond his academic achievements, Professor Akínyanjú is widely recognised for his leadership within the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and his role in provoking critical leftist interventions and discourse. His intellectual pursuits and activism have cemented his reputation as a public intellectual whose influence transcends the laboratory and lecture halls.
Now in his eighties, Mr Akínyanjú’s legacy continues to resonate, as evidenced by the outpouring of admiration from those gathering in Ilorin.
The festschrift celebrates not just his contributions to science but his enduring impact on education, mentorship, and advocacy for societal change.
This recognition marks yet another milestone in the storied career of a man who has dedicated his life to the pursuit of knowledge and the betterment of society through science and critical engagement.
