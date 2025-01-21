The Abia State Government says it will employ 2,500 teachers to address the teacher shortage and ensure adequate staffing across primary and secondary schools in the state.

The state Commissioner for Basic Education, Goodluck Ubochi, made this known on Tuesday at a press conference on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting in Umuahia.

Mr Ubochi said the initiative would be a valuable tool for improving the quality of education in the state.

“We are embarking on massive employment of teachers. We will employ 2,500 teachers to make sure we cover the gap that has been bothering us in the system.

“There is no way you can talk about quality education without teachers, and in our schools, we don’t have sufficient teachers to handle most of the subjects.

“People have been speculating that we heard you are employing teachers; within the week, we are going to make public the modalities,” he said.

Mr Ubochi said that applications for the job would be processed online to ensure transparency and accessibility.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He also said that the details of the application process would be made public by Friday.

Mr Ubochi said, “It is not going to be a process where you bring your application to the ministry or to anybody, because we are going to have a platform where you will do it online.

“So if you have people, let them just keep their ears to the ground between now and Friday, and the announcement will go forth.”

Enforcement of free education

The commissioner said the government had established a task force named “Education Marshalls” to drive the enforcement of its Free and Compulsory Basic Education programme.

Mr Ubochi said the task force would ensure that all school-age children in the state would be in school during school hours.

According to him, children found loitering during school hours would be taken to the nearest school, and their parents or guardians would be contacted to address the situation.

“We don’t need to have any child that is of school age to be outside the school environment during school hours.

“The ministry established what we call Education Marshalls; they would work like the task force but not in the same modality.

“The reason for setting up this group is for them to move around during school hours.

“Any child of school age that is seen around would be picked up not to be beaten or embarrassed, but to be taken to the school nearest to him.

“But before he or she is taken to the school, we would use the child to locate the parents or guardian, and we will be able to pick up the person and know the reason for keeping the child from going to school,” he said.

Mathematics Clinic

He said the government is to begin a programme known as Mathematics Clinic scheduled to be held from 7:00 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. daily for Junior and Senior Secondary School 3 students.

READ ALSO: Abia govt set to boost oil production capacity

Mr Ubochi said the classes had been designed to strengthen the confidence and competence of the students in mathematics.

He further said that seasoned teachers would lead the teaching sessions, with principals ensuring effective implementation.

He explained that there would be additional teaching sessions from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., focusing on key subjects like physics, chemistry, biology, and English for JSS3 and SS3 students.

“Mathematics is a subject that cuts across the board and is a major challenge to our students.

“We are working out to have teachers who are seasoned in place to make sure that this is carried out.

“Before the announcement I made, we had a meeting with school principals because they would be the drivers of this initiative, and they promised they would do it.

“At least, when they are drilled for 40 to 45 minutes, they should be able to build up the confidence and be competent in handling mathematics.”

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

