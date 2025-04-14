As the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season nears its climax, Rivers United’s faltering title chase took another blow on Sunday evening, falling 2-0 to an energised Abia Warriors side in Umuahia.

This loss comes on a day the league leaders Remo Stars dropped points in Ikenne, a missed opportunity Rivers United will rue, especially with five crucial games remaining.

Goals from Emmanuel Ogbuagu and Anthony Ijoma sealed a commanding victory for Abia Warriors, who looked every bit the side in form.

For Rivers United, the defeat marks back-to-back away losses, and while pressure is mounting, head coach Finidi George remains calm, confident, and focused on the task ahead.

Missed chances and a game-changing goal

In his post-match press conference, Coach Finidi admitted his side had their moments but failed to capitalise, particularly in the first half.

“It was not a bad game. I think we started well. We even had one or two chances in the first half, but we didn’t take them,” he said.

“That goal from them opened the game up for them, it let them have that calmness. For me, from that distance, I wasn’t expecting that ball to get in.”

The unexpected long-range opener shifted the momentum, and from that point, Rivers United were playing catch-up.

“In a game like this, that is very tight. If you let the opponent score a goal like that, it will give them that boost,” Finidi continued.

“In the second half, we had to play differently. We brought in two strikers to see how we could. When they saw that we did that, they controlled the game a little bit more. They got that second goal. In this league, you are playing at home, and you score two goals. At that point, the match was over.”

Still confident, still in control

Despite the setback and the implications for continental qualification, Finidi brushed aside suggestions that the pressure is getting to the team.

“No, no, no. What is that now? How many points do we have?” he countered when asked about the risk of dropping out of the CAF Champions League spots.

“Of course, they are playing away. Other teams are playing away. We are playing home. So, we are going to win at home. We are extending it to five again. I am not quite worried about that.”

The Rivers United boss is banking on home fortress form to finish strong with three home games out of five remaining.

Sunshine up next?

Up next for Rivers United is a home clash against Sunshine Stars, and Finidi is backing his side to respond with intent.

“Of course, they (Abia Warriors) won at home. So, we are definitely going to win at home,” he said confidently.

“This is a critical time where you don’t take things for granted. We are playing against Sunshine. I know we are going to win. Whatever team; unless other teams go away as well and win, we will just focus on our home game.”

Lessons from Umuahia — and the road ahead

Reflecting again on the timing of the Abia Warriors’ opener, Finidi lamented the lapse in concentration just before halftime.

“Yes, that is what I said. In the 43rd minute, you concede a goal like that. No one expected them to score from that distance. That changed the game. In the second half, you know they are definitely going to have that calmness to play, not in a hurry,” he noted.

“In the second half, we were too much in a hurry. We tried to get a goal. From that moment, we exposed our back line, they capitalised on that.”

With five games left, expectations are mounting. But for Finidi George, the message is simple: take care of home.

“Yes, we have three home games. We will take care of our home game.”

While the away form may be faltering, Finidi’s confidence in his team’s response at home remains rock solid. Rivers United’s title hopes may be fading, but with three key fixtures on familiar turf still to come, there is still a narrow path to redemption.

