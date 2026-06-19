A 23-year-old nursing student in Anambra State has been found dead in her off-campus hostel in Alor, a community in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the victim identified as Vivian Chilaka was found dead on 14 June.

Sources said Ms Chilaka was an ND II student at College of Nursing Sciences, Alor.

A video clip apparently recorded when she was found dead showed a small bloodstained knife in front her room, a few steps away from the spot where her body was found.

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Also within the compound, some household items such as pots were seen slightly squeezed during what appeared to be a struggle between the victim and her killers.

Just beside the items, a bloodstained stick was seen leaning on a wall within the compound.

Some unidentified people who appeared to be assessing the situation were heard suggesting that the victim was attacked.

“See where she is lying lifeless. She clearly struggled unsuccessfully for her life,” said one of them who wore a white cassock.

Residents claimed the victim was found dead amid prolonged intense pressure from her landlord who allegedly and unsuccessfully sought to be in a romantic relationship with her.

But PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the claim.

The development occurred barely three weeks after another nursing student was found dead in her hostel room in Umulogho, a community in Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State.

Police speak

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said what happened was likely a case of murder.

“Police operatives who visited the scene observed a deep cut on the deceased’s thigh, other visible marks of violence on her body and blood stains around the scene, suggesting that she may have been murdered,” he said.

The police spokesperson said the landlord of the premises has been arrested and was being interrogated as part of the ongoing investigations.

“The body of the deceased has been deposited in a hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy,” he said.

Mr Ikenga said the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, has ordered officers to expedite action on the investigation into the suspected murder.

Mr Orutugu, he said, gave the order after the case was transferred from the Nnobi Divisional Police Headquarters to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka, for “a comprehensive and discreet investigation.”

The commissioner vowed that anyone found culpable in the suspected murder of the nursing student would be prosecuted.

The police chief reassured Nigerians that the police in the state were committed to ensuring justice in the matter.

He urged residents of the state with “useful information” that could aid the investigation to come forward and assist the police.