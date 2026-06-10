Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has disclaimed responsibility for social media advertisements, asking the public to join WhatsApp groups that purportedly offer them investment opportunities with “guaranteed returns” in “high-quality stocks.”

The financial services group disclosed in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that such advertisements are fraudulent, false and unauthorised.

The announcement followed the circulation of social media posts featuring the image of Busola Jejelowo, the CEO of Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited, together with the Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers logo.

“They do not originate from Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC or any of its subsidiaries, and they have not been approved, endorsed, or issued by the group in any form,” the financial institution said.

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“The use of our name, logo, brand identity, and the images of our executives in these materials is fraudulent and intended to deceive unsuspecting individuals,” it added.

The bank holding company disclosed that it has already reported the fraudulent activities to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria.

Victims

Stanbic IBTC Holdings advised people who have already fallen prey to such dubious schemes, or who have made payments or disclosed any personal or financial information, to report the matter immediately to the nearest law enforcement agency.

It urged the public to be cautious of unauthorised communications by individuals purporting to be associated with Stanbic IBTC, especially when they relate to investments and promises of financial returns.

Customers should rely only on authentic and verified information about Stanbic IBTC communicated through its official communication platforms, it said.

“Such messages should be treated as suspicious unless independently verified through our official channels,” Stanbic IBTC Holdings stated.

“For authentic and verified information about Stanbic IBTC and its products and services, please rely only on our official communication platforms, including @StanbicIBTC on Facebook, LinkedIn, X (Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube.”

It further expressed its commitment to taking all appropriate steps to safeguard its brand and customers from fraudulent and deceptive activities.