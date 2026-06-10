President Bola Tinubu says his administration remains determined to transform Abuja into a model capital city through vigorous, planned urban development.

Mr Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, stated this in Abuja on Wednesday, while inaugurating Arterial Road N5 (Obafemi Awolowo Way), from Life Camp Junction to Ring Road III, Dape District Section.

He said that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would evolve into a capital city that reflects Nigeria’s growing population, economic aspirations and national identity.

Mr Tinubu noted that improved transport connectivity in Abuja was expected to reduce logistics costs, encourage investment and support job creation.

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The president described infrastructure as a measure of national seriousness and state capacity.

He said his government would continue to invest in strategic projects that improve connectivity, support economic activity and restore public confidence in governance.

“Infrastructure is the measure by which every civilised nation announces its seriousness.

“No capital can carry the weight of national ambition if its arteries are blocked by neglect, excuses and abandoned promises.

“We will never rest until we have made the FCT not only a functional seat of government, but a capital worthy of our federation,” he added.

Mr Tinubu noted that the road infrastructure inherited by his administration required sustained intervention.

He pointed out that his administration has maintained continuity in construction and rehabilitation efforts without interruption.

“There has been no break, no pause and no retreat in the construction and rehabilitation of the roads we inherited.

“That is why we have ended the tradition of abandoned projects and restored faith in the power of government to finish what it starts,” he maintained.

He said that the Dape District section of the Arterial Road N5 project was conceived, funded and completed under the current administration.

He said the completion of the project demonstrates a deliberate departure from a culture in which public infrastructure became trapped in prolonged delays and repeated budget cycles.

“In the past, projects like this became permanent budget items with 10 or 15 years of excuses. Under this administration, that era is over,” he stated.

He commended the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for driving infrastructure execution across the capital city and praised the contractor for delivering according to expectation.

“The Honourable Minister has shown what happens when political will meets accountability.

“We fund projects to see results, not to hear explanations for failure,” he said.

The president described the newly completed road as more than a transport corridor, noting that it will serve as an economic asset capable of improving mobility and reducing productivity losses associated with congestion.

He pointed out that for years, Life Camp Junction represented a major traffic bottleneck that imposed significant time and economic costs on residents and businesses.

“With the completion of this road, we are delivering the seamless district connectivity envisioned in the Abuja Master Plan.

“The corridor now creates faster connections across Dape, Karmo, Gwarinpa I, Kado, Idu and Mbora, while also improving access to the Idu Industrial District,” Tinubu said.

The president, however, stressed that infrastructure sustainability requires shared responsibility between government and citizens.

He, therefore, called on residents and businesses benefiting from the development to comply with tax obligations and land-related payments to strengthen the capacity of the FCT Administration to deliver more projects.

He also appealed to traditional rulers, community leaders and residents to protect public infrastructure and prevent vandalism.

Earlier, Mr Wike commended Mr Tinubu’s support for improving the state of infrastructure in the FCT, particularly in the satellite towns.

According to him, Mr Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda has translated into visible infrastructure development across Abuja and the satellite towns.

“For the first time, development has been taken to the FCT satellite towns. This is unprecedented,” he said.

Richard Dauda, acting executive secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority, explained that the project was awarded to Julius Berger in September 2024.

Mr Dauda said that the Arterial Road N5 is one of the inter-district roads that traverses several districts in the city, beginning from the Central Business District through the NNPC Towers.

He added that the six-lane dual carriageway with parking lanes traverses through the Wuse District in Phase I, and continues through the Utako and Jabi Districts in Phase II, right into the Gwarinpa and Dape Districts in Phase III. (NAN)