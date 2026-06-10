The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has joined forces with the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) to bolster consumer protection, raise service standards and strengthen the tourism sector in the country.

Both agencies reached an agreement on Tuesday, when the director-general of the NTDA, Ola Awakan, visited Tunji Bello, the executive vice chairman of the FCCPC, at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

“The experience tourists receive upon arrival and throughout their stay determines whether they will return and whether they will recommend Nigeria to others,” Mr Bello said.

“Every stakeholder must therefore play a role in creating a welcoming and efficient tourism ecosystem.”

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According to him, tourism remains a key sector in Nigeria’s economic diversification drive, and there is a need for stronger coordination among agencies responsible for shaping visitors’ experience.

Mr Bello added that while tourism is a shared responsibility between the federal and state governments, the NTDA plays a critical role in setting standards and providing strategic direction for the sector.

He also reaffirmed the FCCPC’s commitment to protecting consumers across the tourism value chain, including addressing complaints and promoting fair market practices.

Mr Awakan described tourism as one of Nigeria’s underutilised economic assets, adding that it remains central to the Nigerian Government’s economic diversification agenda under the Renewed Hope programme.

The NTDA is targeting reforms aimed at improving hospitality standards, firming up tour guiding systems and creating tourism information desks at airports to improve visitor experience, while striving for greater private sector participation in ensuring sustainability in tourism development projects, he said.

Mr Awakan highlighted plans to use storytelling and digital platforms to promote Nigeria’s cultural heritage, including proposals for a tourism-focused streaming platform.

Partnership on service standards

He commended the FCCPC for its role in promoting fair market practices and consumer rights protection, saying stronger collaboration between both institutions would improve confidence in the tourism sector.

Mr Awakan also announced the designation of Mr Bello as a Nigerian Tourism Ambassador in recognition of his support for sectoral development.

Both agencies agreed to maintain closer cooperation aimed at improving service delivery, strengthening consumer protection mechanisms and positioning tourism as a stronger contributor to economic growth and national development.