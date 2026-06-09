Mid-tier lender FCMB Group reported on Monday a 147.7 per cent lead in net profit to the highest level on record, supported by a remarkable improvement in interest income, its primary source of revenue.

After-tax profit accelerated to N177.3 billion from N73.3 billion a year ago, according to its audited earnings report filed at the Nigerian Exchange.

Shares in the financial services group had jumped by 7.6 per cent on Lagos’ Customs Street as of 11:30 WAT, following the release of the results.

FCMB Group has operations in asset management, pensions, trusteeship and microfinance in addition to its core commercial banking business.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The board of directors has proposed a cash dividend of N0.35 per unit, translating into a potential payout of N23.1 billion. That compares to the dividend per share of N0.55 paid for the 2024 financial year.

Gross earnings for the period under review rose 42.5 per cent to N1.1 trillion. Net interest income, a profitability metric that measures the difference between the cash lenders generate on interest-bearing assets and what they pay out to deposits, expanded by 124.5 per cent to N505.9 billion.

Boosting revenue, net fee and commission income was up 30.4 per cent at N76.7 billion, driven by higher service fees and commissions as well as account maintenance fees.

The group set aside N81.7 billion to cover impaired assets, largely bad loans, which compares to the N41.2 billion it allocated for that purpose a year ago.

Profit before minimum tax and income tax advanced 80.6 per cent to N200.9 billion from N112.1 billion.

Total assets as of 31 December 2025 stood at N7.6 trillion, up from N7.1 trillion on the back of a sharp rise in investment securities.

FCMB Group also released on Monday its first quarter earnings results, which showed that profit after tax surged to N76.5 billion from N32.2 billion. Gross earnings for the period increased by 26.7 per cent to N320.2 billion.