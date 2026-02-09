Last week, Nigerian stocks posted their strongest weekly gain this year as positive market sentiments built on broadly impressive corporate results.

Save for the insurance index, all the sector indexes appreciated in the lead up to a 3.8 per cent jump in the benchmark index. The oil & gas index led the charge, advancing by almost 11 per cent.

“We anticipate sustained interest in the real sector, supported by ongoing corporate earnings releases and growing expectations around dividend declarations, which should continue to provide support for the overall market sentiment,” analysts at Meristem Securities forecasted in their earnings note last week.

Looking ahead, investors will be on the lookout for more earnings and dividend announcements for positioning in the short term and probably beyond.

PREMIUM TIMES has assembled some stocks with sound fundamentals, adopting rigorous approaches to save you the risk of picking equities at random for investment.

The pick, a product of an analytical market watch, offers a guide to entering the market and taking strategic positions, with the expectation that selected stocks will record reasonable price appreciation with the passage of time.

This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation but a stock investment guide. You may need to involve your financial advisor before taking investment decisions.

Aradel Holdings

Aradel Holdings tops this week’s list on the basis of its impressive 2025 corporate result, which saw earnings jump 55 per cent to N401.2 billion.

The net profit ratio (NPR) of the energy company is 53 per cent, while the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio is 10x. Its relative strength index (RSI) is 83.3.

Lafarge Africa

Lafarge appears on the pick on the basis of its currently robust fundamentals. The NPR of the company is 24.8, while the PE ratio is 10.9. The RSI is 80.

FCMB Group

FCMB Group makes the selection for its largely impressive 2025 financial result, which saw it post a 141.2 per cent rise in net profit. The banking group’s NPR is 11.4 per cent, while the PE ratio is 2.8x. Its RSI is 50.6.

Custodian Investment

Custodian Investment makes the cut for trading below its intrinsic value. The NPR of the investment company is 26.3, while the PE ratio is 3.8x. Its RSI is 81.7.

Wema

Wema makes the pick for its strong fundamentals and for more than doubling its net profit in full year 2025. The company’s NPR is 30 per cent, while the PE ratio is 0.9. The RSI is 81.5.