The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) has commenced screening for candidates of 11 political parties participating in the forthcoming Enugu State Local Government Elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that ENSIEC has fixed 26 September for elections into the 17 chairmanship and 260 councillorship positions in the state.

A Commissioner in ENSIEC, Solomon Udeh, told NAN on Monday in Enugu that the screening had been scheduled for five days.

Mr Udeh noted that the screening followed the stipulated revised timetable for the local elections in line with the amended 2026 Electoral Act.

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The commissioner noted that the screening followed the conduct of political parties’ primaries held in the state and monitored by the commission.

He said councillorship candidates from the Enugu North Senatorial District were screened on 7 June, followed by Enugu West Senatorial District on 8 June, and Enugu East Senatorial District on 9 June.

According to him, chairmanship and vice-chairmanship candidates will be screened on 10 June, and that a mop up screening will take place on 11 June to conclude the exercise.

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He said the candidates being screened are from the following political parties: Nigeria Democratic Congress, All Progressives Congress, Action Alliance, Young Progressives Party, Social Democratic Party and All Progressives Grand Alliance.

Others are: Because Of Our Tomorrow Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party, Action Peoples Party, National Rescue Movement and the Action Democratic Party.

Mr Udeh assured all political parties of transparent and fair screening.

“The commission is poised to conduct a credible as well as free and fair elections come 26 September in the state,” he added.