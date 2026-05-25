Fidelity Bank Plc has appointed Jonathan Ososuakpor as a Non-Executive Director of the bank, taking effect from 22 May.

The bank disclosed the appointment in a statement posted on NGX Group and signed by the Fidelity Bank’s secretary, Ezinwa Unuigboje, on Monday, noting that Mr Ososuakpor can achieve the bank’s strategic objectives.

According to the statement, the appointment has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria, while the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, and Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria have also been notified about the appointment.

“The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jonathan Oniovosa Ososuakpor as a Non-Executive Director of Fidelity Bank Plc with effect from May 22, 2026.

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“The appointment has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria, and notice of the same has been communicated to the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, and Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria.

“The Board is pleased with the appointment and looks forward to working closely with Dr. Jonathan Oniovosa Ososuakpor to achieve the Bank’s strategic objectives,” the bank stated.

The bank said Mr Ososuakpor brings impressive cross-functional experience to the Board.

Profile

Mr Ososuakpor joins the Board of Fidelity Bank Plc with over 40 years of experience in the financial services industry, including Credit and Marketing; Retail; Consumer and Commercial Banking; Public Sector; Banking Operations; and Risk Management.

He enjoyed an illustrious banking career, which commenced in 1983 with Union Bank of Nigeria Plc and served in various capacities at notable financial institutions, including former Gateway Bank, Oceanic Bank, Ecobank Nigeria Plc, and Access Bank Plc.

Mr Ososuakpor held key leadership and management positions before he was appointed Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of AMJU Unique Microfinance Bank Limited in 2012, a position he held until he retired from the bank in July 2025.

He was Chairman of Universal Finance Consult & Investment Limited from 2007 to 2017, and V-Capital Consulting Limited from 2015 to 2025.

He currently chairs the Board of Directors of Top Rank Oil Services Limited, a leading multifunctional engineering company providing diverse services to the nation’s Oil and Gas industry, Public and Private Sectors.

Mr Ososuakpor holds a Bachelor’s degree in Banking and Finance, and Masters Degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Benin. He also has both a Master of Science and a Doctorate Degree in Economics from Delta State University, Nigeria, and a Master of Business Administration (Finance) Degree from Bangor University, Wales, UK.

His professional qualifications include Fellowship of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria; Institute of Credit Administration; Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria, and Association of Enterprise Risk Management Professionals.

He is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria; Member of the Nigeria Economic Society, and Chartered Banker Institute, Wales, UK.

The new non-executive director is also a Certified Expert in Risk Management and a key resource person at local and international training. His areas of interest include Risk Management, Data Analytics, Monetary, Macro, and Microeconomics, Financial Inclusion, and Corporate Governance.

He has attended leadership and executive development programmes at world-class institutions, including the London Business School and United Nations Institute for Training and Research.