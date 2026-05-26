Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has won the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary in Yobe State with 44,841 votes.

Ma’am Kyari, chairperson of the electoral committee in Yobe, announced the result on Monday in Damaturu.

Mr Kyari said former Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, secured 300 votes, while Mr Mohammed Hayatu -Ddeen polled 365 votes during the exercise.

She declared Atiku the winner after securing the most valid votes in the primary election.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“Having scored the highest number of valid votes cast, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is hereby declared the winner of the ADC presidential primary election in Yobe State,” she said.

Mr Kyari described the exercise as peaceful and conducted in line with the party’s guidelines.

She commended party members, officials and security agencies for ensuring a smooth process across the state.

The chairperson also praised aspirants and their supporters for maintaining decorum throughout the exercise.

Speaking afterwards, Kassim Geidam, ADC governorship candidate in Yobe, described the primary as peaceful and successful.

Mr Geidam said party supporters and stakeholders across Zones A, B, and C actively participated in the process.

He commended party executives, security agencies and traditional rulers for supporting the peaceful conduct of the election.

The governorship candidate also appreciated media practitioners for their professionalism during the exercise.

Zamfara

Also, the Zamfara chapter of the ADC has declared former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the winner of its presidential primary election in the state.

The Chairman of the ADC Presidential Primary Election Committee and Returning Officer for the exercise, Namadi Musa, announced the results on Monday in Gusau.

Mr Musa said Atiku polled 60,500 votes to defeat Mr Hayatu-deen, who scored 446 votes, and Mr Amaechi, who secured 191 votes.

He explained that the primary was conducted across all 147 wards in the 14 Local Government Areas of Zamfara in line with the party’s guidelines and the Electoral Act, 2026.

According to him, 63,484 party members were registered for the exercise, and 61,137 votes were cast.

“Having fulfilled the ADC guidelines and the Electoral Act, 2026, and having scored the highest votes, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is hereby returned as the party’s presidential candidate in Zamfara,” Musa declared.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Collation Officer for the Zamfara ADC Presidential Primary, Mikailu Barau, handed the collated results to the returning officer after the 14 local government party chairmen declared their results.

Mr Musa commended party members and stakeholders for their support, noting that the exercise was conducted peacefully across the state.

The collation and announcement of results were done in the presence of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials and other stakeholders.

NAN further reports that the results were announced in the presence of officials from the Election and Political Party Monitoring Department of the INEC.

The officials said they monitored every stage of the process, from the State Assembly and Governorship primaries to the House of Representatives, Senatorial, and Presidential primaries.

The head of the INEC team, Lawal Aliyu, advised party officials to adhere strictly to the commission’s guidelines and the Electoral Act, 2026.

He said INEC would remain neutral and ensure a level playing field for all contestants in the electoral process.

Mr Aliyu also urged stakeholders to mobilise prospective voters to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to participate in the general elections.

NAN reports that the ADC State Chairman, Shehu Maishanu, local government chairmen of the party, and candidates for State Assembly, House of Representatives, and Senatorial seats attended the event.

Sokoto

Atiku also won the presidential primary in Sokoto State by a wide margin.

Announcing the results on Monday, the Chief Collation Officer, Aminu Abubakar, said Atiku secured 68,823 votes across the 23 local government areas.

Mr Abubakar said Atiku said 69,434 votes were cast during the exercise conducted across the state.

According to him, former Rivers governor, Rotimi Amaechi, polled 292 votes.

He added that Muhammad Hayatu-deen secured 319 votes in the contest.

Mr Abubakar said the exercise was peaceful and conducted in accordance with the party’s constitutional provisions and guidelines.

“With the current development, Atiku Abubakar, having scored the highest number of votes cast, has been declared the winner in Sokoto State,” he said.

Dignitaries present included Aminu Tambuwal, Munir Dan’iya, and Alhaji Faruk Yabo, among others.

(NAN)