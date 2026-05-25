Nigeria and the Republic of Türkiye have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in the solid minerals sector, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, has said.

Mr Alake disclosed this in a post shared on his official X page on Monday evening.

According to the minister, the agreement is expected to deepen economic collaboration between both countries while opening opportunities in mining technology, mineral exploration, digitisation and capacity building.

He said the partnership forms part of the federal government’s broader efforts to reposition Nigeria’s mining sector and attract more foreign investment into the industry.

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“This partnership opens the door to greater collaboration in mining technology, exploration, digitisation, and capacity building,” Mr Alake stated.

The minister added that the government remains committed to building a mining sector that is transparent, secure and attractive to investors.

According to him, reforms introduced in the sector over the past three years have begun restoring investor confidence and increasing international interest in Nigeria’s mineral resources.

Mr Alake noted that the government had intensified efforts to tackle illegal mining while also improving the ease of doing business within the sector.

“Over the past three years, we have introduced major reforms, improved the ease of doing business, and intensified the fight against illegal mining,” he said.

Nigeria has in recent years intensified efforts to diversify the economy away from crude oil dependence by expanding investment in solid minerals development.

The government has repeatedly identified lithium, gold and other critical minerals as strategic resources capable of boosting revenue generation, industrial growth and job creation.

Mr Alake also acknowledged the growing interest shown by Turkish investors and government officials in Nigeria’s mining, energy and hydrocarbon sectors.

He highlighted that partnerships between both countries would help unlock the economic value of Nigeria’s natural resources.

“Partnerships like this will play an important role in unlocking the full value of our natural resources for economic growth and job creation,” the minister added.