Fidelity Bank posted a 37.9 per cent boost in gross earnings in the first quarter of the year, compared to the same period of last year, on the back of interest income, according to its latest financial report published on Monday.

Revenue came to N434.9 billion, up from N315.4 billion a year ago as the lender posted a fair rise in interest earned from loans, treasury bills and other investment securities, despite a 50-point cut in the monetary policy rate during the period under review.

Specifically, interest and similar income was up by 20.3 per cent at N353.3 billion.

Yet, much of the increase was eroded by cost pressures, with interest and similar expense soaring by 90.3 per cent, causing net interest to drop to N180.8 billion from N190.8 billion.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Fidelity Bank’s credit loss provision for the period accelerated 364.7 per cent to N29.2 billion as credit quality worsened, prompting the lender to set apart far more cash to cover bad loans, compared to a year ago.

Fee and other commission income jumped 39.7 per cent to N33.3 billion, helped by ATM charges and letters of credit commissions and fees.

In the same vein, foreign currency revaluation gains advanced to N48 billion from N9.8 billion.

The financial institution faced further cost pressures through other operating expenses, which grew 19.4 per cent to N104.5 billion, driven by marketing, communication & entertainment as well as banking sector resolution cost.

Profit before tax fell to N92.5 billion from N105.8 billion, while profit after tax eased to N74.5 billion from N91.1 billion.

Total assets stood at N11.4 trillion in the review period, which compares to N10.5 trillion as of end of December 2025.